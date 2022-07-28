Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi relaxed about losing Jules Kounde for £46m

Deep into the summer transfer window, Sevilla’s legendary sporting director looks very relaxed for a man ready to sell not one, but two of the club’s first choice centre backs.

The phone of Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, universally known as ‘Monchi’, is as hot as the Andalucian sun, which illuminates the offices of Sevilla’s training ground as we chat over Zoom.

Diego Carlos has already left and signed for Aston Villa for £26million this window and negotiations for the £46m transfer of Jules Kounde, to Barcelona, are at a critical point.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is a target for Barcelona – he signed for the Spanish club in 2019

If Kounde goes too, it will leave a gaping hole in the middle of Sevilla’s defence, which would be enough to sink most clubs, or at least set them back for a season or two.

But Monchi, who has masterminded Sevilla’s inexorable rise towards the pinnacle of Spanish and European football, appears unconcerned.

‘When the two best players leave a team, the challenge to replace them is not easy, but we feel good about this,’ Monchi told Sportsmail, ahead of Sevilla’s short pre-season tour of England, when they will face Arenal on July 30 and Leicester City a day later.

‘We really trust [Julen] Lopetegui, our manager, because we sell players but we are sure the players we sign will be better,’ he said.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Monchi (left), and the club’s Research and Development team (l-r: Juan Esteban, Juan Manuel Cotelo, Jose María Cruz Gallardo and Elías Zamora) have developed a state-of-the-art system to identify new players, who would suit their team

The club has profiled every position and the team’s style of play, to identify what they need

To maintain a challenge at the top of LaLiga and to continue the club’s astonishing record of six UEFA Europa League titles since 2006, Sevilla have always had to wheel and deal. They have not had the riches of Real Madrid, or the faltering giant, Barcelona, or even Atletico.

However, the club has never been better placed to outsmart their wealthier rivals. Off the pitch, Sevilla have assembled a formidable team of 20 bright young analysts and data scientists, and put them at the heart of their operation.

It is a remarkable project, which has developed bespoke software that identifies talented players across the globe, who will fit the Sevilla style. But it goes even further, and is also aimed at maximising the club’s support and financial performance.

Sevilla have recorded four top four finishes in the last six years, but Los Nervionenses are now properly tooled up in the digital war raging at the elite level of the football, and look even more formidable opponents.

Sevilla have enjoyed success in the UEFA Europa League, winning it six times since 2006

They are extending the reach of Monchi and his team, who even before the digital revolution consistently identified and developed top players, like Dani Alves, Jesus Navas and Ivan Rakitic.

‘Many years ago, we started to do things differently, but other teams started to do them, too,’ said Monchi. ‘We wanted to do something different again and data gives us two main things. It reduces the error factor and the time for decision making [in recruitment].

‘In the past, what we had to do was look at 300 players, but today with data… maybe that is reduced to 30 with the right characteristics and you can watch them all. You reduce the time and you reduce the error.’

At the beginning of the season, Sevilla’s analysts began tracking 350 players in every position, a total of 4,000 prospects for the first team. By April that had been whittled down to 180 footballers, who were now also under the watchful eyes of Sevilla’s dozen principal scouts.

The club has already sold defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa during this transfer window

One of those players, the Brazilian defender, Marcao, 26, has already been signed from Galatasaray for £10m to replace Carlos, 29.

Monchi, a lifelong fan of Sevilla and a goalkeeper for the club, took up the role of sporting director in 2000, after the team had dropped into the second tier of Spanish football.

Monchi is a former player and fan of Sevilla

He says the secret of their success in the ensuing two decades has been hard work, good coordination and clear objectives.

He has overseen a process in which Sevilla buy promising players, develop them, benefit from their talents and sell them at a profit. The sale of Carlos, who was signed for £13m from Nantes in 2019, and potential departure of Kounde, 23, for twice what Sevilla paid to Bordeax three years ago, is part of an ongoing cycle.

The same approach underpins the digital project, which is designed to increase their chances of success.

Monchi and manager Lopetegui, the former Spain national team coach, have established a profile for each position in the Sevilla team and the principles of play in attack and defence.

These specific requirements have been codified by the analysts and in-house software engineers to produce a bespoke app, which they call AI Football, to identify the perfect fits for Sevilla all over the pitch.

Sevilla’s data systems have already supported the £10m signing of Marcao (c) this summer

‘We have made a deep analysis of the pattern of our team,’ said Elias Zamora, the club’s head of data.

‘We use the tool to identify players with those characteristics. The machine speaks the language of Monchi, since he and his team were the ones that defined the content.’

Once the technical fit is established, the scouts populate the model with subjective information about the player’s style, presence, personality, and ability to impact the game.

The system uses machine and human learning to constantly test the predictions against the outcomes seen in the data and in the eyes of the scouts and analysts.

Zamora, a physicist who modelled complex biological systems for his PhD, has been a huge Sevilla fan since the age of five, and he attends the matches himself, checking the players deliver what his models expected.

The club’s data strategy extends to fans in an effort to fill the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

However, the new data operation reaches way beyond the first team and is already assessing and evaluating the prospects who will succeed Marcao, 26, if he should follow Carlos and Kounde to the riches of the Premier League in three years time.

Another application, AI Radar, is focused on players aged 15-18, monitoring 40,000 prospects in 35 leagues worldwide, wherever Sevilla can obtain data.

The system issues alerts based on criteria set by the club. It has flagged 300 players since February. On the day Sportsmail was speaking to Zamora, AI Radar sent alerts about a teenage Brazilian and an Argentinian youngster, who had clocked up an ’extraordinary’ number of minutes in league competition.

‘The goal is to identify players in a wide spectrum of competitions who are developing themselves fast, who should attract the interest of our scouts,’ said Zamora.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui celebrates winning the Europa League Final with players in 2020

For a club like Sevilla, which runs a tight budget, the advantage of discovering a player young impacts directly on the bottom line.

‘The difference in identifying a player when he is 18-years-old compared to when he is 21-years-old and established is €20million,’ added Zamora, coolly. That is money, which can be reinvested in even better players.

And it doesn’t stop there. Every player who has passed through the Sevilla academy is also tracked as they pursue their career. This gives insights into the success of the club’s graduates, but also ensures Sevilla receive the ‘add-ons’ for appearances and achievements, due to them in every deal they have done. The system is currently monitoring more than 1,000 transfers

The fans are not exempt, either. To meet the challenge of one day beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the LaLiga title, every resource has to be marshalled and the supporters are no different.

Sevilla aim to fill Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for each game, but not every season ticket holder attends, especially after the Covid pandemic. Another in-house app, AI Ticketing, segments the fan base and tailors the message.

Sevilla fans have enjoyed four top four finishes in the last six years in the Spanish LaLiga

If the algorithm predicts a fan may not attend a certain match at the 44,000-capacity arena, that supporter will receive encouragement to turn up to help the team. Or, if there is a very low likelihood of attendance, the club will offer to resell the seat and then make it available to a section of the fanbase without tickets.

Club officials believe they have entered the top ten of clubs worldwide in their use of technology and data.

They believe their unique approach, developing their own software, will give them the edge, but it is a constantly evolving field.

The challenge now for the head of research, Juan Santana, is to work out how to model what you can’t measure. The holy grail in football analytics is the impact of what a player does off the ball and how to incorporate intangible psychological factors, like leadership and resilience.

The ultimate challenge is to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to the title

‘In looking for players for the first team we have big challenges,’ said Juan Santana, the club’s head of research, a former aerospace engineer, who worked with NASA. ‘One is how can we define the player without the ball, also how can we improve in defining the physical properties [of a player]… and psychological behaviours.’

Santana and his team even model the style of coaches and the impact they have on a transfer target, since a player’s measurable attributes may reflect the game he is being asked to play by his manager, not the full range of his talent.

While Santana digs deep into the eight million data points thrown up by each elite game of football, he still manages to keep an eye on the bigger picture. The aim of his work with the first team, he says, is assisting the scouts by directing them to the best potential recruits, so they can make a judgement on their quality and suitability.

‘Football is played by people,’ he said. ‘And it should always be watched by people.’

Sevilla’s people have been watching a lot of centre backs in the last 12 months. If Kounde leaves, Monchi clearly has a few in mind.

