Sevilla claim they are yet receive a bid from Barcelona for Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Sevilla insist they have not yet received an offer from Barcelona for Chelsea target Jules Kounde as the transfer saga comes to a head.

Chelsea have a £55million deal with Sevilla for the France international and are pushing for the transfer to be completed on a five-year deal.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi will come to his club’s training camp in Lagos, Portugal on Sunday, where he will speak with Chelsea owner Todd Buehly.

However, Chelsea are wary that Barcelona’s threat to make a final offer is very real after releasing more money from TV rights sales last week.

Barca head coach Xavi, who has the distraction of confronting old enemies of Real Madrid in Las Vegas early on Sunday morning, is said to have contacted Koude to let him know he would be key to his plans and to ask him waiting for their offer before signing for Chelsea. But in the end they have to come to an agreement with Sevilla.

President Joan Laporta had indicated on Friday that Chelsea’s offer was too strong for them and appeared to have resigned himself to switching to other options.

The Frenchman made 32 appearances in LaLiga last season when Sevilla finished fourth

Armed with more money, however, they threaten to match Chelsea’s £55 million offer and pay it in two installments – less than the famed four Chelsea are proposing.

Kounde attended a personal training program in Lagos, but took to social media to post an Instagram video about ‘making dreams come true’ and ‘not missing out on opportunities’ as the clubs compete for his signature.

The Blues are looking to make the France international their third recruit of the summer with deals for £47.5million Raheem Sterling and £34million Kalidou Koulibaly.