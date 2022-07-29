Sevilla chief Monchi reveals bizarre Jules Kounde transfer saga ahead of move to Barcelona

Sevilla boss Monchi has revealed the bizarre transfer saga that saw centre-back Jules Koude join Barcelona after chaotic negotiations saw him forgo a move to Chelsea.

Barcelona announced they had finally struck a deal to bring in the highly regarded French defender after a drawn-out story in which Chelsea were initially seen as one of the favorites to seal his signature.

And now Monchi has pulled back the curtain on a mind-boggling series of events, claiming Koude was close to finishing at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea chiefs pulled the plug – then changed their minds – before Barcelona ducked.

“This would have been the third time we’d told him no. He is a professional, but you also have to take the person into account.’

Koundé was ‘sold’ to Chelsea on Thursday evening. They began to doubt and withdrew. Then Barcelona appeared. The first time Alemany got in touch was Monday.’

“We got an offer that was lower than we had in mind, but we renegotiated with them and reached an agreement on the sale of club records.”

Kunde had been linked with a move to Chelsea, but Blues’ interest fluctuated throughout the saga

“Chelsea came back, but the offer from Barcelona was better.”

It will be a blow to Chelsea, who have lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in recent months. They have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly as a replacement, but will be happy to strengthen further.

