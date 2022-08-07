Sevilla agree deal in principle to sign free agent former Real Madrid star Isco on two-year contract

Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign former Real Madrid star Isco.

The Spanish 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Los Blancos when his contract expired at the Bernabeu this summer.

And the club has announced that Isco will sign a two-year deal, subject to final details of the deal.

The attacking midfielder is in Seville on Monday for his medical, after which Isco’s arrival will be confirmed if all goes well.

The 38-cap international was Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing at Real, moving from Malaga for £23 million at the age of 21.

In his first season, he made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

Although Isco became more of a fringe figure after several injury issues, he still made 353 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 53 goals in his nine seasons in the capital.

He has won five Champions League titles, three LaLiga crowns, three Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, plus four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Once confirmed, he will become Julen Lopetegui’s third signing this summer, following the arrival of Galatasaray centre-back Marcao and Manchester United left-back Alex Telles on loan.