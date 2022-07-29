Severe Weather and Flooding Is Expected to Push East to West Virginia
As parts of Kentucky saw the damage left by deadly rain and flooding, the threat of heavier weather was expected to shift east toward West Virginia on Friday.
More rounds of excessive rainfall in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys during the day were expected to lead to flash flooding, according to the Weather Forecast Center.
Since the beginning of Friday there was a flood watch in force through the evening for much of Kentucky, including some of the counties hit by storms on Thursday. The approaching front could bring sustained and heavy rainfall over land that is already saturated, raising concerns about additional flooding in the region. A flood warning was also in effect until noon for parts of southeastern Kentucky, including several rivers.
A flood watch was in effect until 10pm Friday for much of West Virginia, where heavy rain was possible. The biggest concerns about flooding were in areas already hit by rain. Meteorologists across the region echoed a warning they’ve used repeatedly in recent days: “If you come across flooded roads, don’t turn around.”
gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia on Thursday state of emergency declared for six counties after severe thunderstorms swept through the region, disrupting local flooding and drinking water systems.
Likewise Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky state of emergency declared in the eastern part of his state, where at least eight people died on Thursday and dozens more were rescued from rooftops after heavy rains swept through the region.
The deadly floods in Kentucky came days after record rains soaked parts of the St. Louis region with up to 12 inches of rain that quickly flooded highways and neighborhoods. Two people died, including one who was found on wednesday? in a semi-truck that authorities said had been submerged in flooding. About 70 other people were rescued and more than a dozen homes experienced “significant flooding,” officials said.
While many factors contribute to flooding, researchers expect that as the climate warms, flash floods will increase and become “flasher,” meaning their duration will shorten as their size increases. Severe flash floods can be more dangerous and destructive.
“I believe climate change is real,” Mr Beshear told reporters. “I think it’s causing more severe weather. That said, I don’t know anything about this and whether it’s connected or not, and I don’t want to downplay or politicize what these people are going through.”
It was unclear how the deaths occurred in Kentucky on Thursday, but Mr. Beshear said it was likely that people died in the middle of the night — “maybe even in their sleep.”
mr. Beshear too asked for federal aid to respond to the floods. “The damage suffered is enormous and recovery will be a long-term effort,” he said. “This aid is critical to our efforts and essential to our people.” He also established a state fund for floods to help those affected by the floods.
State officials had also recommended that people evacuate the floodplain of Panbowl Lake in Jackson, Ky., because of a “muddy runoff” at a local dam. More than 100 homes and more than a dozen businesses could face flooding.