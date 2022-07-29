Severe Weather and Flooding Is Expected to Push East to West Virginia

As parts of Kentucky saw the damage left by deadly rain and flooding, the threat of heavier weather was expected to shift east toward West Virginia on Friday.

More rounds of excessive rainfall in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys during the day were expected to lead to flash flooding, according to the Weather Forecast Center.

Since the beginning of Friday there was a flood watch in force through the evening for much of Kentucky, including some of the counties hit by storms on Thursday. The approaching front could bring sustained and heavy rainfall over land that is already saturated, raising concerns about additional flooding in the region. A flood warning was also in effect until noon for parts of southeastern Kentucky, including several rivers.