Severe storms swell Iguazu falls to 10 times normal flow

The famous Iguazu Falls on the Argentina-Brazil border have registered 10 times their usual water volume after heavy rainfall, authorities said.

Flow through the massive waterfall system reached 14.5 million liters (3.8 million gallons) per second Wednesday night, well above the usual 1.5 million per second, Iguazu National Park spokesman Wemerson Augusto said.

The high water level led officials to close the “Devil’s Throat” walkway, famous for its breathtaking views of the falls, after it was partially submerged, Augusto told AFP.

He said such a large stream of water was “atypical” for October.

The walkways on the Argentine side were also closed on Tuesday.

The falls have been swollen by heavy rains in southern Brazil’s Parana state, where emergency officials said on Wednesday 24 provinces had been hit by “severe weather conditions” that damaged some 400 homes and displaced more than 1,200 people from their homes.

The water volume was the highest recorded at the falls since June 2014, when the flow reached 47 million liters per second.

