Several soldiers killed in twin blasts in Burkina Faso

Two explosions killed 15 soldiers in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the military said, the latest in a series of such attacks as the country fights a jihadist insurgency.

The double detonation with “improvised explosive devices” occurred on the road from Bourzanga to Djibo in the Mid-North region, the army general staff said.

“The toll for both incidents is 15 soldiers killed and one wounded.”

It was conducted during an escort mission, the statement said.

“One of the vehicles in the convoy, which was carrying troops, hit an explosive device near Namsiguia district of Bam province,” it added.

While troops secured the area and attended to the casualties, “a second remote device was detonated, causing many casualties”.

Jihadists in neighboring Mali began cross-border attacks on Burkina Faso and neighboring Niger in 2015.

In Burkina Faso, violence blamed on jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group has killed thousands and forced 1.9 million more to flee their homes.

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta took power in a January coup that ousted former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore amid widespread anger at the government’s failure to quell the insurgency.

According to official figures, more than 40 percent of the country remains outside the control of the government today.

