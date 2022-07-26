Several shot dead, dozens injured at anti-UN protests in DR Congo

Protests against the UN in the eastern city of Goma in DR Congo have left at least five dead and about 50 injured, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Tuesday.

On Monday, hundreds of people blocked roads and shouted hostile slogans before storming UN peacekeeping headquarters and a logistics base.

Protesters smashed windows and looted valuables, while helicopters drove UN personnel from the property and security forces fired tear gas to push them back.

The unrest in Goma continued on Tuesday, with the fatal shooting of a man near the logistics base, an AFP correspondent noted.

In a tweet, government spokesman Muyaya added that security forces had fired “warning shots” at protesters in Goma to stop attacks on UN personnel.

The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as MONUSCO, is one of the world’s largest peacekeeping operations.

But it has been regularly criticized in the country’s troubled east for its alleged inability to stop bloodshed for decades.

More than 120 armed groups roam the unstable region, where mass killings of civilians are common and conflicts have displaced millions.

(AFP)