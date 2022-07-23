Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

Flooding in southern Iran has left at least 17 people dead and six others missing after torrential rains in the largely arid country, state media reported Saturday.

“Yesterday around 5:00 PM, heavy rains in the towns of Ij and Roodbal in central Estehban County led to flooding,” Yousef Kargar, county governor in Fars Province, told state news agency IRNA.

“As a result of the flooding, 17 bodies have been found near Estehban, 13 of which have been identified,” he said, adding that six more people are missing. “A number of local people and tourists (from other areas) who had gone to the river and found themselves in the riverbed have been caught in the flood due to the rise in water level,” he added.

Videos on local and social media show cars caught and carried away in the rising waters of the Roodball River. Iran has experienced repeated droughts over the past ten years, as well as frequent floods. In 2019, severe flooding in the south of the country killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.

At least two people were killed in flash floods in Fars in January when heavy rains hit the area, a local official said at the time. Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts and the potential for the increased intensity of rainstorms.

Like other nearby countries, Iran has been suffering from chronic dry spells and heatwaves for years, and these are expected to worsen. In recent months there have been demonstrations against the drying up of rivers, especially in central and southwestern Iran.

Last November, tens of thousands of people, including farmers, gathered in the dry riverbed of the Zayandeh Rood River in the central region of the country to complain about the drought and blame officials for diverting water. Security forces fired tear gas as the protest turned violent, saying they arrested 67 people.

Last week, official media said Iranian police had arrested several people for disrupting security after protesting the drying up of a lake once considered the largest in the Middle East. Lake Urmia, in the mountains of northwestern Iran, began to shrink in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought and the extraction of water for agriculture and dams, according to the UN Environment Programme.

In neighboring Iraq, 12 people died in December in flash floods that swept the north of that country, despite severe drought.

