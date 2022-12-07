‘Several injured in shooting at Walmart in Marietta, Georgia. Cops say ‘no current threat to public’

<!–

Police say “several people” were injured in a shooting at a Georgia Walmart in which workers took cover in the woods, while police inform the public there is “no active shooter or current threat.”

At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon at the popular Chastain Meadows Parkway chain of stores in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Deputy Chief Ben Cohen revealed that the shooting happened “between two separate groups in the outdoor lot of the Walmart Automotive Center.”

“It was two groups that knew each other,” Cohen said. ‘They had an argument. There is no danger to the public.’

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody, Cobb County police said.

Many shoppers and store employees fled to safety as nearby businesses were shut down.

A bystander, who was in the store when gunfire broke out, says he dropped everything he was holding and ran for his life.

“I don’t want to be a statistic,” the unidentified man said as he filmed the Walmart entrance from the parking lot.

Many shoppers revealed the chaos and panic that ensued when they heard gunshots

Witness Gail Parks shared the panic and chaos that ensued after people heard the shots.

She said WSB TV,” This man started running around the store yelling “Active shooter!” ‘Active shooter!

“People started scattering everywhere, dropping stuff and running out of the store.”

The tweet posted by the Cobb County Police Department

Deputy Chief Ben Cohen initially reported multiple injuries, but as of publication only two have been confirmed.

Several people were detained for questioning, but no arrest – apart from the gunman – had been made.

On November 21, Andre Bing, an executive at Walmart, opened fire and killed six people at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia before shooting himself.