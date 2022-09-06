Several fans allege that Harry Styles SPIT on Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere

As if the behind-the-scenes drama on the set of Don’t Worry Darling wasn’t awkward enough with the film’s Venice premiere, a possible new wrinkle has surfaced.

One of the many videos surfacing from the Venezia premiere of Don’t Worry Darling shows Chris Pine in his seat, with director Olivia Wilde to his right and Harry Styles walking to his seat to Pine’s left.

Many fans are now speculating on social media that as Styles took his seat, the pop star spat in Pine’s lap, causing him to stop clapping and start laughing.

Neither Pine nor Styles have publicly commented on the alleged incident, although this theory is not flawed on Twitter.

The short clip opens with fans applauding as Styles walks to his seat to Pine’s left, with both Pine and Wilde clapping and smiling.

When Styles gets to his chair, he slightly bends over Pine before sitting down, a move that some have speculated is Styles spitting on Pine.

Immediately after Styles made that move, Pine abruptly stops clapping and looks at his lap before laughing as the short video ends.

Another video by Ramin Setoodeh of Variety shows Styles sitting in his chair from a different angle, and it seems to last a few seconds longer.

This video also appears to show Pine and Styles chatting briefly, although it is not heard or seen what has been said.

The videos caused quite the stir among many on Twitter, with even Setoodeh himself pouring more speculative fuel on the fire with a quote retweet of his own tweet hours after the video was taken.

From tonight’s #DontWorryDarling premiere, this is all I can say: There are no trash cans in the Sala Grande — not in the lobby or on the mezzanine floor where these chairs are located. So hypothetically, if you chewed a piece of gum, there would be no place to put it,” Setoodeh said.

While Setoodeh didn’t tweet further about the spit debacle, many other Twitter users did, including @Mac70J, who shared the video, stating: “

“#HarryStyles seems to be spitting on Chris Pine. I won’t sleep until I know the truth,” he said.

Others, like @GianmarcoSoresi, compared the alleged spit to an episode of Seinfeld titled The Boyfriend, in which Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) tell a wild story about New York Mets player Keith Hernandez spitting on Kramer.

Soresi shared an image from that episode in his tweet, adding: “Me and my gay friends are trying to find out if Harry Styles spat at Chris Pine.”

Watch: @shayfill666 shared Judd Apatow’s tweet about the Will Smith Oscar hit, adding: ‘Watching Harry spit on Chris’

Mystery: @RegardingJosh added: ‘Whether or not Harry spits on Chris is going to be one of the great mysteries of our time. Like what Bill Murray whispered at the end of Lost in Translation of Who bit Beyonce’

Herde: @been_herde added: ‘the “I didn’t spit on that man” notes that app apologies Harry Styles will soon be forced to tweet is already becoming an all-timer

Benson: @Benson_TheDad added: ‘HARRY STYLES SAID HIS FAVORITE ABOUT THE MOVIE IS IT FEELS LIKE A MOVIE. HE APPEARS TO SPIT ON CHRIS PINE’

Landed: @cursedhive added a photo of Keke Palmer on Hot Ones, adding: ‘Chris Pine when that spit landed’

Streets: @mitthrawnu added: ‘The streets that call it spitgate oh this is getting serious

Stanss: @spidervalkyrie added: Harry Stans trying to find a way to blame olivia for spitgate