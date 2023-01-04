Several Drummer’s Kitchen are moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Different Drummer’s Kitchen, The Cook’s Resource, a store that sells cooking appliances and utensils and offers cooking classes, is moving from Stuyvesant Plaza. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the store’s last day will be January 31.

New developers took over Stuyvesant Plaza, Meisberger said, and did not renew the store’s lease. Meisberger said Sur La Table, another kitchen retailer, is about to move to the Plaza, which would have created competition.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen will move into the former Williams Sonoma store on the second floor of Crossgates Mall, Meisberger said. The renovated store will open on March 1.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen was originally going to close rather than move, Meisberger said, but the former Williams Sonoma space already had the necessary fixtures and he couldn’t pass up a one-year lease.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen has been around for over 40 years. The flagship and only other store is located in Lenox, Massachusetts.

“We are excited and happy to move forward and continue to serve the Albany market,” said Meisberger.