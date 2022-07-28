Several dead, thousands without power as floods hit Kentucky

Torrential rains caused devastating flooding in Appalachia on Thursday, as rapidly rising waters killed at least eight people in Kentucky and people rushed to rooftops to be rescued.

Water gushed from the hills and poured from streambeds, flooding homes, businesses and roads in eastern Kentucky. Parts of West Virginia and South West Virginia also saw extensive flooding. Rescue teams used helicopters and boats to pick up people trapped by flooding.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday night that the state’s flood death toll had risen to eight. He asked to continue praying for the region, which braced for more rain.

“In a word, this event is devastating,” Beshear said earlier in the day. “And I do believe it’s going to be one of the most significant, deadly floods that we’ve had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”

The floods that have hit eastern Kentucky are absolutely devastating and more rain is expected. Like the tornadoes, helping our families rebuild and recover will be a long and difficult process. If you can, please donate to https://t.co/5xzGiFA3XE to help those affected. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 28, 2022

In Breathitt County, Kentucky, Krystal Holbrook’s family raced against the high tide in the early morning hours to move possessions to higher ground. Their ordeal began around 4 a.m. Thursday as they rushed into the dark to move vehicles, RVs, trailers and farm equipment. But as the water continued to rise throughout the day, the concern was that “the higher ground will get a little tough,” she said.

“It looks like a huge lake here,” she said.

Beshear warned that property damage in Kentucky would be widespread. The governor said officials were setting up a site for donations that would go to residents affected by the floods.

Dangerous conditions and continued rainfall hampered rescue efforts Thursday, the governor said.

“We have a lot of people who need help that we can’t reach right now,” Beshear said. “We’ll.”

Flooding and mudslides were reported in the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, western Virginia and southwestern Virginia, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain in recent days.

With more rain expected in the area, the National Weather Service said Friday additional flooding was possible in much of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Forecasters said the greatest threat of flash flooding was expected to shift further east to West Virginia.

Floods remain a major threat across the region. After midnight, the chance of showers and storms increases after a mostly calm evening. Stay up to date with the latest prediction. If you encounter flooded roads, Turn Around Don’t Drown! #wvwx #ohwx #kywx #vawx pic.twitter.com/Ao5ElTCPpz — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) July 28, 2022

poweroutage.us More than 31,000 customers reported without electricity in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, with the majority of the outages in Kentucky.

“There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on rooftops waiting to be rescued,” Beshear said earlier Thursday. “There are a number of people missing and I’m pretty sure this is a situation where we will lose some of them.”

Rescue teams worked through the night to help people stranded by rising waters in eastern Kentucky’s Perry County, where Jerry Stacy, director of Emergency Management, called it a “catastrophic event.”

“We’re just in rescue mode right now,” Stacy said, speaking to The Associated Press by phone as he struggled to reach his office in Hazard. “Extreme flash floods and mudslides are just everywhere.”

The storms hit a mountainous region in the Appalachians where communities and homes sit on steep slopes or deep in the hollows between them, where creeks and streams can rise rapidly. But this one is much worse than a typical flood, said Stacy, 54.

“I’ve lived here in Perry County all my life and this is by far the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Roads in many areas were closed after up to 6 inches of rain fell in some areas on Thursday and could see another 1–3 inches (7.5 centimeters) of fall, the National Weather Service said.

Beshear said he has deployed National Guard soldiers in the worst-hit areas and that three parks in the region have been opened as shelters for displaced people.

The Breathitt County courthouse opened overnight in Kentucky, and Emergency Management Director Chris Friley said the Old Montessori School would provide more permanent shelter once crews can man it.

Perry County broadcasters told WKYT-TV that floods washed away roads and bridges and knocked houses off foundations. The city of Hazard said rescue teams were out all night, urging people on Facebook to stay off the road and pray for a break in the rain.

In West Virginia’s Greenbrier County, firefighters rescued people from flooded homes and five campers stranded by high water in Nicholas County were rescued by the Keslers Cross Lanes volunteer fire department, WCHS-TV reported.

Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia after severe thunderstorms this week caused significant local flooding, downed trees, power outages and blocked roads.

Communities in southwest Virginia were also flooded, and the National Weather Service’s office in Blacksburg, Virginia, warned of more showers and storms on Thursday.

(AP)