Several children rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania daycare

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More than 20 children have been rushed to hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The incident has been reported as a level 1 mass casualty, meaning medics and emergency services could be overwhelmed by the number of patients.

A number of children became ill after the leak Tuesday morning at Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street.

Captain John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department had no details about how many children were sick or how serious their injuries were.

He confirmed that a 911 call at 6:51 am was initially a medical call for a child who was unconscious.

The firefighters were then alerted to the carbon monoxide leak by their equipment when they arrived on the scene.

Captain Christopher added that “every Allentown ambulance is in use” for the ongoing incident.

Several children have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Every ambulance in the area was called to the scene, which has been designated as a mass casualty level

The center was subsequently evacuated as several people showed symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Children were taken from the property on stretchers and taken to several hospitals in the Lehigh Valley.

Several emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, were on the scene.

A number of children were still waiting to be transported around 8 a.m. according to 69 News.

A number of children have become ill after the leak on Tuesday morning at Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street

The incident has been reported as a level 1 mass casualty, meaning medics and emergency services could be overwhelmed by the number of patients

Officials have confirmed that parents have been notified of the incident and authorities are working with daycare staff to keep everyone informed.

Another nursery around the corner has opened its facility to keep children safe and warm.

This is a story in development.