Seven-year-old boy bravely jumps into six-foot-deep pool to save three-year-old from drowning

A seven-year-old boy has been dubbed a “hero” after he bravely jumped into a six-foot pool to save a three-year-old from drowning.

Massiah Browne, of Sacramento, California, was swimming with his family in their apartment complex when he noticed that the toddler, who is a stranger to him, was lying with his mouth and eyes open at the bottom of the pool.

He quickly dove into the water and rescued the toddler – miraculously saving his life.

In an interview with Good morning AmericaMassiah, who has been taking swimming lessons since childhood, opened up about the heroic moment.

He said, ‘I was just playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool and I went to get him.’

Massiah Browne (pictured), seven, of California, rescued a toddler after he saw the three-year-old boy lying face down on the bottom of the pool

The seven-year-old boy (pictured above with his mother) was swimming with his family in their six-foot-deep apartment complex when he jumped in to save the toddler

Massiah saw the toddler, who is a stranger to him, at the bottom of the pool and went to ‘get him’ and alerted his relative Savannah, nine, (pictured above) and adults who called 911

The second-grader was in the pool with his relative Savannah, nine, at the time of the incident.

Massiah’s mother, Tiara Delvalle, quickly rushed to the pool from her nearby apartment after other relatives who were with the children notified her of the scary case.

Massiah remembered seeing the toddler with his mouth and eyes wide open before he dove into the six-foot pool and pulled him out of the water by his arms.

Savannah then came to the rescue, helping the three-year-old boy pull to the pool deck before alerting adults, who called 911.

“Savannah took him to his mother and they resuscitated the boy and then called the doctor,” Massiah told Good Morning America.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department confirmed: ABC news that on July 19, first responders received a call from the apartment complex’s swimming pool.

Before paramedics arrived, bystanders performed CPR on the unconscious boy; When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the boy short of breath and took him to a local hospital.

“Savannah took him to his mother and then they did CPR on the boy and then they called the doctor,” Massiah (pictured) told Good Morning America

Massiah (seen with his mother) helped save the toddler and drowning is the second leading cause of death in children between the ages of one and four, according to the CDC

The three-year-old has made a full recovery and Massiah’s parents (pictured above with his father) “couldn’t believe their son’s heroic efforts,” adding that he is a “good kid.”

The spokesperson added that the child was taken to hospital in critical condition “with advanced life support efforts by Sacramento firefighters.”

The three-year-old has since made a full recovery, which his mother has called a “miracle.”

According to the CDCDrowning is the second leading cause of death in children aged one to four years and there are an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

Furthermore, a report published in 2021 by the American Academy of Pediatricsit was revealed that male toddlers and male teenage boys are most at risk of dying from drowning.

To prevent deaths from drowning or non-fatal drownings, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends constant and attentive adult supervision when children are in and around the water, as well as the use of life jackets on children and adults, four-sided pool fencing of at least 1 .20 meters tall and parents and supervising adults must restrict access to unsupervised pools.

The toddler’s parents are grateful for the seven-year-old’s heroism. Massiah’s parents – Tiara and Marcus Browne, former Olympic boxer – said their son “swims like a fish” and that they “couldn’t believe his courage” during the rescue, adding that he is a “good kid”.