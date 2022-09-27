Seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard collapses in Brazil

These seven dancing ladies are lucky enough to escape with only minor scratches after falling into a well in the backyard of a house in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas.

Footage from the terrifying accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms around each other as they danced at a birthday party on Saturday.

The concrete sidewalk suddenly cracked, causing them to fall into a hole.

Gabriela Carvalho, 38, told Brazilian news channel G1 that they felt the ground shaking in her grandmother’s house, but they didn’t pay much attention to it as they continued to dance.

Still image from a video taken Saturday at a Brazilian birthday party shows that the cement pavement began to crack just before the seven dancing women plunged into a hole. They were all able to climb out of the pit, although they were covered with rubbish

The seven dancers pose for a photo after falling into a well on Saturday at a house in Alagoinhas, Brazil. The group was dancing at a birthday party when the ground suddenly cracked and they fell into a hole

“It was when we really fell for good that I realized the gravity of the situation,” she said.

Carvalho felt for a moment that they would sink further into the pits.

‘It was horrible. I thought we weren’t coming back,” she said. ‘We really dived. I even thought it would stop in a different place when we went down.’

A separate video showed several male attendees at the party helping the victims get out of the pit.

One of the women who had fallen into the hole is covered in garbage and helps one of her dance partners climb out.

The terrifying moment of seven women falling into a well during a birthday party in Brazil was captured on video

A woman covered in waste helps one of her fellow dancers climb out of the well, while several men reach into the hole to help the rest of the group

A woman tries to prevent one of her fellow dancers from falling into the well before crashing into it too. None of the women were injured

Carvalho’s 15-year-old daughter Laura Oliveira stood next to her and filmed the scary fall. She shared the video on one of her social media accounts without knowing it would go viral.

“I actually posted it… because something much worse could have happened,” Oliveira said.

The accident didn’t detract from the mood as the dancers gathered for a group photo and continued the party.

Carvalho’s grandmother is already covering the cracked sidewalk to ensure the area is safe enough for another celebration in October.