Seven tourists were killed and eight injured in Chinese flash flood amid warning over ‘wild trips’

Seven tourists were killed and eight injured after a massive flood hit a valley in western China’s Sichuan province last week.

The August 13 disaster in a valley in Pengzhou, in a remote corner of the county, has fueled fears that young people would advertise ‘wild travel’ on social media.

Influencers and their platforms face calls to act responsibly when advocating travel that can be dangerous, The Guardian reports.

A video showing the water stomping through the valley, wiping out people who cross its path has since gone viral on social media.

The state-run Global Times news agency said: “Warning signs and chain-link fences have been put up and even security personnel have been sent to warn visitors, but those measures have mostly proved ineffective.”

Pengzhou Valley (pictured) has become a designated ‘wild trip’ on social media, but Chinese influencers have been criticized for potential dangers to travelers

“Wild trips” or “yeyou” in Chinese, started as a social media phenomenon in 2020, seeing young people travel to off-grid locations for adventures.

Once such a place is the Sichuan Valley, which has been heralded as a haven of “secret resorts” by influencers on Douyin – the Chinese version of Tiktok – and Little Red Book, akin to Instagram.

As a result, obscure regions become infamous travel destinations for young people in a relatively short time.

But the country’s wild landscape poses a danger to those unfamiliar with the terrain. The Sichuan Valley, known locally as ‘Longcaogou’, is a flood drain, which has frequent flooding and mudslides.

Covid travel restrictions are thought to have played a role in changing people’s vacation choices, with many choosing the wild trips rather than traditional destinations.

“When it comes to scenic spots that are not commercially developed and pose potential security risks, media platforms should have an obligation to issue security warnings and monitor content,” Xu Guilin, a partner at Jurisino law firm in Beijing, said in a Beijing news release. Youth Daily.

“Publishers of such content should also alert the public to the potential danger that a destination poses. If not, then both platforms and publishers must bear a certain legal responsibility.’