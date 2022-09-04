Seven simple steps to become a super ager

You can spot the ‘super agers’ everywhere. They’re the first on the dance floor at a party, lowering their triathlon times and touring South America with their grandchildren.

When it comes to healthy aging, genes are clearly important, and diet and lifestyle can never be ignored, but by closely studying the key character traits of super agers around the world, I’ve found that we can upgrade the aging process to ‘positive’ aging” by making some significant behavioral changes.

After years of working as a psychology coach, I turned this discovery into a book, capturing the seven key character traits you need if you really want to thrive later. If you develop these, you can also be a super ager.

REVERSE YOUR BUCKLIST AND ENJOY LIFE

A healthy sense of perspective means not worrying about the little things. You are more likely to look at life as a whole and not dwell on things – you deal with a problem or let it go.

As you move through life, perspective offers important benefits to help you remember the past with pleasure while looking ahead to the future. Many of the world’s super boys say they can put things in perspective because they have more years to look back and remember how they got through tough times.

So if you, like many, are afraid of dementia, a good sense of perspective and recent studies would tell you that less than 20 percent of people over 85 suffer from the condition, so your risk is only one in five and there are plenty of lifestyle changes you can make to minimize your risk.

Journaling regularly is a great way to increase perspective, especially if you take the time to review your notes and look for patterns of behavior and signs of progress.

Another useful exercise is to make a ‘reverse bucket list’ of experiences, places visited and goals already achieved in your life (rather than a list of what you would like to do ‘one day’) and take your time to enjoy this and enjoy the memories.

When something bad happens, you can gain perspective by asking yourself these three “Ps”:

Durability (will this last forever?)

Pervasiveness (does it affect all aspects of my life?)

Personalization (am I to blame?)

THEY ARE PROBORTUNITIES…NO PROBLEMS

People with low resilience tend to be easily overwhelmed by problems, which can lead to physical illness, depression and anxiety. There is significant evidence that resilience is invaluable in terms of positive aging.

Resilient people have self-confidence, backbone, determination and guts that help them find a way to deal with problems or setbacks – and this can be both life-enhancing and life-prolonging.

I like the idea of ​​’probortunities’ when you work to turn problems into opportunities. But you can rebuild your resilience muscle from scratch by remembering to talk kindly to yourself and stop berating yourself when things don’t go the way you hoped.

Minimize your exposure to negative people and get rid of anything that drains you (the tight clothes you cling to in case you drop a rock, a phone call you put off, that crowded work environment).

Find time every day for ‘energisers’ such as yoga, meeting great friends, finding opportunities to laugh or listen to great music.

BE CURIOUS AND USE THESE ICEBREAKERS

Curiosity keeps us interested in others and the world around us, and while it’s one of the most important traits to have at any age, a curious mindset is a real asset to more positive aging.

Studies show that genuinely curious people build better relationships, enjoy emotional well-being, and help protect an inquiring mind from cognitive and physical decline.

It keeps us learning and prevents us from becoming self-absorbed, contributing to a sense of exploration, discovery, growth and achievement.

Calling in curiosity has been shown to reduce anxiety, in part because the more you learn about an upcoming change, the less likely you are to fear it. Even if you’re not naturally curious, an inquisitive mindset can be developed at any age and is a muscle worth strengthening if you want to show your twilight in a positive light.

The key to arousing curiosity is to be curious, ask open questions, and listen without interrupting. Try these “icebreakers” when meeting someone new:

What are you most proud of in your life?

What fear would you most like to overcome?

If money were no object, what would you rather do?

ANTICIPATE WHAT-IFS AND BEWARE

Proactive people tend to be relaxed, prepared and positive because they have usually anticipated the “what if” of any situation. They don’t blame others for their problems – they take responsibility for their own behavior and actions, which instills confidence, calmness and a sense of control.

Reactive people tend to react when problems arise, rather than anticipate them. This can make you more stressed, especially if you find yourself swinging from one crisis to another and feeling cornered with limited solutions to unexpected problems.

Start clearing the decks: Which jobs have you avoided? List five tasks that have been at the bottom of your to-do list and set a date when you completed them.

Nowhere is proactiveness more relevant than for your health and well-being – that means educating yourself about health issues and options for managing them.

Then create a ‘worry list’ to get concerns out of your head and decide if they are within or outside of your control, and finally (most importantly) take action on those you can influence.

KEEP CUSTOMIZING AND EMBRACING THE CHANGE

There is good research showing that an adaptable mindset and approach to life goes a long way towards positive aging. That’s because the better prepared you are to deal with whatever life throws at you, the less likely you are to succumb to feeling like you’re a victim of circumstances.

Adaptability is a quality that can really help us process and navigate changes: we may not have control over the changes that happen in our lives, but we can choose how we respond to them.

It’s a great adaptability that will get you through the ‘they’re gone, they’re back, they’re gone’ of the empty nest syndrome or the surprising life changes of retirement. Sometimes it means giving up the need to be in control, going with the flow, and trusting that everything will be okay. It’s not always easy, because we humans are determined to resist change.

But if you’re not very flexible by nature, you can tighten your adaptability muscle by staying open-minded about new ways of being and working and making sure you’re able and willing to “unlearn and relearn.”

Try moving from more traditional ways of communicating, such as letters or phone calls, to the benefits of social media or using an iPad.

Stay open-minded and remember – sometimes unforeseen changes can turn out to be a great windfall.

STAY CONNECTED TO CONNECT LONELINESS

We all need the companionship and comfort of others to thrive, but true connectivity involves many layers. These include intimate and family relationships, a circle of trusted friends, a sense of being part of a community, being in touch with the wider world, and perhaps also feeling connected to something bigger than yourself.

Loneliness can be harmful to our physical and mental health, and that sense of belonging and support gives a sense of security. Studies show that it stops us from feeling isolated and helps to increase life expectancy.

Connectivity broadens our horizons, keeps us up to date, brings the benefits of social interaction and helps us against loneliness and depression

Research shows that a lack of social connections puts you at the same risk of premature death as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – it may be more harmful to your health than obesity and physical inactivity.

But connectivity broadens our horizons, keeps us up to date, offers the benefits of social interaction and helps us fight loneliness and depression. To improve your relationships with friends and family, make new connections within your wider community and embrace social media.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE AND ARE GOOD

This is something very personal — maybe it’s fundraising in your community, spending maximum time with your grandkids, or keeping your town litter-free — but a good sense of purpose is what gives the drive to make you jump out of bed every morning.

The Japanese have a great word – ikigai – which means doing what you love, what you are good at and what the world needs. Studies show it has such a profoundly positive effect on your mental and physical well-being that people with a purpose live longer than those without.

If you find yourself feeling aimless (a newly emptied nest can do that, as can divorce, bereavement, or retirement), take some time to think about something you always said you would do if you had more time. had.

Sharpen your goal further by writing down your top five strengths and asking yourself whether you are fully living them.