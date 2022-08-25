Seven News claims victory in the 2022 battle of the television ratings wars.

7NEWS has won the battle for television ratings.

The newscast came out on top for 23 of the OzTAM survey weeks this year. There are 40 in total.

The program also had a big lead in the Total People census in both the metro and national areas.

Seven’s Director of News and Public Affairs Craig McPherson said he was proud of the show’s success.

“It is extremely satisfying that Australians have made 7NEWS the most watched news in 2022. This is the seventh consecutive year that 7NEWS has been the news of choice in the combined capitals and across the country,” he said in a statement.

“It is a wonderful recognition of the work of all our teams in every market, in every state, region and our offices in Canberra, the United States and Europe.

“The sum of all its parts – and there are many – drives our dominance and consistency, but this year we have seen exceptional growth in our Melbourne market, as well as Brisbane and Adelaide, with Perth dominating all of our growing news programs in the UK.” west and Sydney keeps its commercial share.’

Peter Mitchell is the face of 7NEWS in Melbourne

He added: “This year also ushered in the integration of all Prime newsrooms in regional Australia into the 7NEWS family, which only adds to our growing reach and national strength.”

7NEWS has simply blown its competitors out of the water.

From Monday to Friday, an average of 1.72 million people watched, which is 29% more than the show’s closest competitor.

The Seven Network has named Sunrise Australia’s highest-rated breakfast show for 2022, despite it’s only August

The program came out on top each week in Adelaide and Perth.

In Melbourne it was the highest rated show for 21 out of 26 weeks.

The show is also extremely popular on weekends, with an average of 1.11 million viewers watching on Saturday and 1.43 million on Sunday.

The good news comes after the Seven Network named Sunrise as Australia’s top-rated breakfast show for 2022, despite it’s only August.

In a press release, Seven said the morning show, hosted by David Koch and Natalie Barr, is number one in its timeslot for the 19th year in a row.

“Australia’s #1 breakfast show has won every week this year, both nationally and in the capitals,” the press release read.

According to the OzTAM survey year of 2022, Sunrise has an average national daily audience of 397,000 viewers, of which Seven is “31 percent larger than its closest competitor.”

The breakfast show’s closest competitor was Nine’s Today Show, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, but earlier this year, the program dropped to third in its time slot after being covered every day for a week by ABC News Breakfast.

It comes after Channel 10’s struggling new breakfast show, 10 News First: Breakfast, failed to get a single viewership in one major city last Wednesday.

The 30-minute broadcast, hosted by Lachlan Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, took a huge nosedive when it failed to draw a single viewer in the big city of Perth.

Perth, with a population of 2.1 million, is one of the five major metropolitan demographics used to gauge the popularity of Australian programs.

10 News First: Breakfast has struggled to gain momentum since its launch on June 27, having recently set a new record for the worst ratings program in Australian TV history.

An OzTAM spokesperson told The Australian that the disastrous result can be attributed to the use of “small underlying viewing samples.”