Seven-month pregnant mother, 24, found dead with uterus excised in ‘macabre ritual’ in Brazil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

In Brazil, a pregnant woman has been found butchered with mutilated genitals and disemboweled stomach in what police say may have been a ritualistic murder.

Ohana Karolin, 24, a mother of three from the Mogi Guacu municipality in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was seven months pregnant with her fourth child when she was murdered on Wednesday.

Passersby saw her mutilated corpse with excised uterus in Portal dos Lagos and alerted the police, an area surrounded by evangelical churches of different denominations.

A pregnant woman has been found butchered in Brazil with her stomach disemboweled in what police say could have been a ritualistic murder

Police found the body of Ohana Karolin, 24, who was reportedly seven months pregnant in Mogi Guacu . Municipality

The mother was wearing only a T-shirt and officers discovered a pair of shorts, a pair of flip flops and some coins lying next to her mutilated body.

Researchers said a “macabre ritual” in which the woman was “sacrificed” is one of their lines of research.

They immediately called her ex-husband, the father of her children, to identify the body after her body was found.

Police are also investigating whether a partner or friend could be behind the brutal murder.

A friend told the local news site UOL: ‘She met a kind of tough gang. I even moved away from her a bit because of that.

“But I don’t know what happened. She was very nice, she didn’t have a bad time. Everyone liked her.’

In Portal dos Lagos, regular services and vigils are held in the open air in the devout Catholic country.

She was wearing only a T-shirt when officers discovered a pair of shorts, flip flops and some coins next to her mutilated body

Researchers said a ‘macabre ritual’ in which the woman was ‘sacrificed’ is one of their lines of research

Meanwhile, one of her friends claimed she saw Ohana in a black car around midnight on the day of the crime.

Other witnesses confirmed that they saw the same vehicle near the crime scene around 3 a.m. at about 3 a.m.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are awaiting a follow-up analysis by the Legal Medical Institute and the Criminalistics Institute.

The crime was registered as murder at the Mogi Guacu General Investigations Police Station.