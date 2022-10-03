Seven-months pregnant British mum may have to give birth in Spanish prison amid arrest in Tenerife

<!–

There are concerns that a heavily pregnant British mother who was detained at passport control and jailed at the start of her holiday in Tenerife may be forced to give birth in prison.

Jamielee Fielding, from Livingston, Scotland, was fined €420 (£367) in 2021 after she was involved in a drunken brawl in the popular Spanish tourist center of Malaga but left the country without paying her debt.

A year later, the seven-months-pregnant 32-year-old traveled to Tenerife for a family holiday with her father and brother in August, but was immediately identified at passport control and taken into custody.

Despite offering to pay the fine on the spot, Fielding was sent to prison and was later given a four-month sentence.

She now faces the prospect of giving birth in a Spanish prison and was allegedly held without access to medication needed to treat gestational diabetes.

Fielding told BBC Scotland that her predicament was a ‘living hell’ and has appealed to British authorities to help secure her release in time for the birth of her child.

Her sentence runs until December 16, but her baby is due on November 28.

‘It has been unthinkable. I can’t consider having my baby here in a foreign hospital,” Fielding said.

‘All I want is to be at home in a Scottish hospital with my family around me for a safe birth… She’s due on November 28 and I’ve pretty much been told to prepare to have her here.’

Fielding had traveled to Malaga last year to identify the body of his mother, who died on holiday in Spain.

She claimed the grief had put her in a bad state of mind and led to uncharacteristically drunken and disruptive behavior which earned her the fine and ultimately saw her leave the country without paying.

The mother served the first six weeks of her sentence in El Rosario prison – a high-security facility that houses a number of violent criminals.

Her father, meanwhile, said he was not notified of her arrest or where she was being held, according to The mirror. It was also claimed that the heavily pregnant woman was deprived of access to medication needed to manage gestational diabetes.

Fielding last week managed to secure a transfer to a low-security facility, which gives her the weekend off, although she must still remain behind bars from Monday to Friday.

Livingston MP Hannah Bardell is now campaigning for Fielding’s release and has called on the Foreign Office to carry out an inquiry into the treatment of British nationals in Spain.

Bardell told fellow MPs in the Commons last week: ‘Jamielee is seven months pregnant and we have serious concerns that the health consequences, stress and ill-treatment she has received while in prison may be having a detrimental effect … it is imperative that she is immediately released from this disproportionate sentence and brought back to Scotland to be with her family.

“The way Jamielee has been treated in Spain has been disgusting. This should not be tolerated and an inquiry by the Foreign Office must look into how British nationals are treated in Spain.

“While my constituent is in the custody of the Spanish authorities, she must be treated with dignity, care and respect in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.”

Fielding posted a photo of her sonogram on Facebook just before leaving for Tenerife in August, hinting that her baby would be named Ariella.

She told BBC Scotland that her time in prison was full of anxiety and expressed guilt over the potential effects this could have on her unborn baby.

‘It was a constant worry, just the sheer anxiety all the time and you have nothing to do but think about… I felt so guilty about her and what she was going through.’