Seven Key Provisions in the Climate Deal

Tax credits for zero-carbon power plants

The deal would provide billions of dollars in tax credits over 10 years for companies building new sources of zero-emission electricity, such as wind turbines, solar panels, battery storage, geothermal plants or advanced nuclear reactors. Previously, Congress had offered short-term loans for wind and solar energy that often expired after a year or two. The credits in the new bill will cover any carbon-free technology and would last at least ten years, giving businesses more certainty.

While the general car market is stagnating, the popularity of battery-powered cars is rising worldwide.

The bill also extends a tax credit for companies that capture and bury carbon dioxide from natural gas plants or other industrial facilities before the gas escapes into the atmosphere and warms the planet — a technology rarely used today due to its high cost. It would also provide tax breaks to keep existing nuclear power plants running. More than 13 reactors have been shut down across the country since 2013, and emissions often rise when they do, as they tend to be replaced by fossil fuels. It would also provide grants and tax credits to states and electric utilities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Electric Vehicle Incentives