Seven Effective Small Business Growth Strategies for 2022

According to studies from Guidant Financial, the majority of small company owners in 2022 (almost 54 percent) believe that the pandemic’s effects on their companies are still being felt. However, a large majority of them (83.4 percent) believe that their companies will survive the pandemic. There is a sense of change in the air since 39.7% of respondents want to invest in digital marketing while 41.7% want to grow or renovate their enterprises.





I always search for ways to expand and provide our clients more while running a small business. Here are some recommendations I make based on my expertise to help your small business flourish.



1. Refresh your approach to digital marketing.

In the post-pandemic era, social media, Google, and search engine optimization (SEO) are essential components of any company’s growth strategy. While SEO is more crucial than ever, it is also a must for success in the online market and the bare minimum. It’s time to be creative with your digital marketing plan and look into other online sales options or channels.



If you own an online store, you might want to think about spending more money on Amazon and other e-commerce sites to boost sales of your whole product range. Additionally, you may choose particular goods for your national retail sales channel that will receive more visibility and advertising.

We at GMR Transcription have altered our SEO approach in response to an increase in requests from legal firms and hope that more legal professionals will find us on Google, Bing, etc. Think back to your trends from 2021 and consider how you might reach new audiences.



2. Make more of an internet presence.



Consumers are increasingly preferring to purchase online and on their mobile devices. To reach the increasing number of online consumers, think about developing your company’s digital presence.

If you don’t already have profiles on sites like Shopify or Etsy, create one to expand your internet presence. Directory your business or service on freelancer or contractor listing websites will enhance your lead prospects if you’re a contractor or provider of professional services.



3. Utilize video SEO.



Due to the best consumer engagement rates of any content medium, video marketing has been especially significant. You might have already noticed how popular videos are becoming on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites.



Since video is predicted to account for 82 percent of all consumer traffic in 2022, video SEO needs to be a major focus for your company. For the purpose of educating people about the advantages of transcribing, our team is trying to produce additional videos. To assist improve the organic traffic to your website, I advise creating short videos and blog entries. You could also consider adding transcripts to your videos to expand their audience, readability, and searchability.

Create partnerships for strategic marketing.



To reach a larger audience, brands might form strategic marketing alliances. For each product purchase, provide a promotional voucher for one of your partner’s complimentary goods or services. If you focus your marketing efforts on the same clientele, this cooperative marketing strategy can be successful. By co-branding initiatives or goods with a business partner, you may expand your brand’s influence and market reach. Maximize labor costs.

Freelancers and contractors are a reliable supply of skilled labor that is reasonably priced and equipped for the long-term expansion of small enterprises. Freelancers and independent contractors make up a sizable portion of our organization’s existing workforce. Utilizing contractors enables us to keep a skilled workforce while lowering the expense of recruiting and training full-time workers.



6. Utilize micro-influencers to expand your reach.

“Influencer marketing” aids companies in effectively promoting their goods to niche markets and is not always expensive. It may help small firms grow their brands. Even without using high-end influencers, you can grow your company. Start with a few micro-influencers that are willing to collaborate with your company. If they can raise brand recognition and generate engagement rates, they are worth the cost.



7. Create the appropriate corporate culture.

Many employees’ expectations of a healthy work-life balance and an ethical workplace culture have shifted as a result of the epidemic. Due to unfulfilled expectations at work, many individuals leave their positions. Since employee goals differ significantly, I advise polling your team to set expectations and develop effective retention methods. Are they happy with their responsibilities and rewards? Businesses prosper when their staff are happy. It’s a good idea also to add a business phone number for work to your personal cell phone utilizing a mobile app.

Analyze your company and industry in-depth before putting these methods into practice. You might not require all of the aforementioned tactics, as there are no universally effective company techniques. Select the tactics that are most effective for your future year’s objectives.