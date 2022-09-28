Seven Cuban migrants rescued, 20 others missing after their vessel sank near the Florida Keys

<!–

At least seven Cuban immigrants have been rescued and 20 remain missing after their boat capsized off Florida before Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to the US Border Patrol.

Four people braved rough sea conditions and swam to Stock Island on Wednesday, Miami Patrol Chief Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter.

The US Coast Guard District 7 said a Coast Guard crew rescued three people who were found in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica.

The migrants were rushed to a local hospital and treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm packing 150 mph winds.

The US Coast Guard said an air unit was searching the area for possible survivors.

On Tuesday, seven Cuban citizens were detained by the US Border Patrol after landing off the shores of Pompano Beach on a makeshift single-engine wooden raft.

Slosar urged migrants to think about the dangers of navigating the Florida Straits as Hurricane Ian closed in on Florida.

“Don’t risk your life trying this sea voyage,” he tweeted. “Storm surge coupled with king tide can create treacherous marine conditions even after a storm passes.”

Rain darkened Delray Beach Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian’s bands spread across the state. Category 4 storm made landfall in southwestern Florida with 155 mph winds

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon.

The center of the storm struck near Cayo Costa, a sheltered barrier island just west of densely populated Fort Myers. The massive storm was expected to bring flooding to a wide area of ​​Florida as it moves northeast across the peninsula.

Hurricane Ian pounded ashore with 150 mph winds and pushed through a wall of built-up storm surge during its slow march over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Ian caused destruction at a naval air station in Key West. Navy personnel and families were evacuated Tuesday night.

A portable toilet is tied to a concrete post in Miami on Tuesday.

Children play in the waves on the boardwalk in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday. The storm killed two people in the country.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate Southwest Florida before the storm hit. Although it is expected to weaken as it moves inland around 9 mph, hurricane-force winds from Ian are likely to be felt across central Florida.

“This is going to be a nasty day, two days,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Deaths from the hurricane had already been reported in Cuba, where two people were killed when Ian slammed into the island as a major hurricane on Tuesday, knocking out the country’s power grid.