Seven boycotting Manly stars won’t attend pride jersey Roosters game due to security fears

The seven Manly players who have refused to take the field in the club’s controversial pride jersey will not even attend the game due to fears for their well-being, it has been revealed.

Stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley pulled out of confrontation with the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night because the rainbow strip goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

It is believed that they intended to support their teammates at the Sea Eagles’ home base, but were told not to attend on the advice of the team’s security company.

Josh Schuster (pictured) is one of seven boycotting stars told Thursday night not to attend the showdown with the Roosters at Manly’s home.

It is believed the seven stars – including Josh Aloiai, pictured – planned to support their teammates at Manly’s home ground before being warned

Concerns for the well-being of the players were first raised when coach Des Hasler and skipper Daly Cherry-Evans apologized to the media on Tuesday afternoon for the pride jersey fiasco.

Cherry-Evans said his seven teammates had expressed no problems with him when asked if he had checked their mental status, amid concerns they would be labeled bigots.

It also emerged that some of the lower-ranking players who were asked to replace the seven boycotters also refused to wear the inclusive strip and would not play in the clash, which will greatly affect Manly’s chances of making the last eight.

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans (left, with coach Des Hasler at Tuesday’s press conference) was asked if any of the seven had raised concerns with him out of concern that they would be labeled bigots because of their stance on the rainbow jersey

Both sides are tied on points, with Manly ninth and the Roosters eighth, as they aim for a place in the finals with only six rounds to go in the regular season.

Hasler promised in the press conference that the side would do “something special,” but it will have to be a miracle if they want to beat a red-hot Roosters side.