Seven Australian universities named some of the best in the world

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia has seven universities that are in the top 100 educational facilities in the world, after another institute was added to the exclusive list.

Times Higher Education has published its latest top 100, in which the University of Oxford, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge are respectively the top three universities in the world.

The University of Adelaide has made its debut in the rankings, moving from 111th to 88th – making it the seventh Australian university on the standings.

The University of Melbourne is Australia’s top-ranked institution – coming in at 34th in the Times Higher Education top 100 list

The University of Melbourne remains the best facility in the country, dropping slightly from 33rd to 34th on the new list last year.

Monash University has climbed to the top 50, rising from 57th last year to 44th on the latest index.

The University of Queensland and University of Sydney are ranked 53rd and 54th respectively, while the Australian National University in Canberra is ranked 62nd in the world.

The University of New South Wales comes in in 71st place, while the University of Adelaide rounds out the Australian entries in 88th.

The University of Queensland placed third ahead of Australia in 53rd place on the list

The institute released a statement on the achievement, with Vice Chancellor Peter Hoj paying tribute to the UA’s faculty.

‘A top 100 university is only possible with top staff. They should be proud of their achievements,” he said.

University of Melbourne Vice Chancellor Duncan Maskell said the list was testament to the commitment Australian universities have shown during the Covid pandemic.

The University of Western Australia was the highest ranked outside of the top 100, coming in at 131st, while the University of Technology, Sydney was two places back at 113th and Macquarie University at 175th.

While Australia saw another entry into the top 100, two universities slipped out of the top 200, dropping the Queensland University of Technology and the University of Canberra.

The University of Sydney came fourth for Aussie colleges coming in 54th in the index

Phil Baty, Times Higher Education’s chief knowledge officer, said Melbourne was the number one city in Australia for higher education.

“It now has Australia’s number one and number two universities, with Monash University taking a leap ahead of Brisbane’s University of Queensland and pushing it to third,” he said.

However, the academic warned that Australian institutions could slip into future lists, as the reality of closed borders influenced the results.

Monash University has entered the top 50 in 44th place this year

“But just to be clear, the bigger picture remains remarkably healthy for Australia, thanks in large part to very healthy research funding over the past 15 years, strong research productivity and very strong international collaboration and long-term success in the lucrative overseas student market,” he said.

Mr Baty said the Oceania region, which includes Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, is number one in the world – first for North America.

Overall, more Australian universities have increased their rankings instead of dropping them.