Seth Meyers cancels several of his scheduled Late Night episodes after he tests positive for COVID

Seth Meyers has canceled his Late Night program for the rest of the week after contracting COVID-19.

The 48-year-old artist announced the news to the public with a message shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday, apologizing to those affected by the announcement.

“After testing negative on Monday and Tuesday, I tested positive for COVID this morning,” he said. Cancel shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our regular guests and loyal viewers!’

Taking Leave: Seth Meyers Canceled His Late Night Program for the Rest of the Week After Contracting COVID-19; seen July 20th

According to DeadlineMeyers and his associates, like the crews of several other nighttime shows, regularly test themselves for COVID-19.

Nathan Lane was due to guest serve on Wednesday with Maren Morris as the intended musical artist.

101 Places to Party Before You Die’s Adam Pally was previously scheduled for Thursday.

Repeat episodes have since been set to air for the duration of Meyers’ absence in lieu of the new episodes scheduled.

Let everyone know: The 48-year-old artist announced the news to the public with a message shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday, apologizing to those affected by the announcement.

Taking Precautions: According to Deadline, Meyers and his staff, like the crews of several other nighttime shows, regularly test themselves for COVID-19

The late-night show’s host has not announced when he would return to the program.

Meyers previously stopped producing his program when he tested positive for COVID-19 last January.

He issued a statement at the time in which he said that he is doing well despite contracting the corona virus.

The artist wrote: ‘The bad news is I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) The good news is I’m fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We’re canceling the rest of the shows this week, so vote from next Monday to see what a cool location we are going to try to continue as a studio!!!’

Not the first time: Meyers previously stopped production on his program when he tested positive for COVID-19 last January

The comedian previously started hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers when it debuted in 2014.

Meyers was preceded by fellow Late Night hosts David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon.

He has since been put up with numerous awards related to his work on the program.

Last February it was announced that he would remain the presenter of the program until 2025.