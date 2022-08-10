Sesame Place has REMOVED all traces of Rosita from park after a family launched a $25m lawsuit

Sesame Place has canceled character Rosita by banning her from meet and greets and the daily parade after a family filed a $25 million lawsuit against the park.

DailyMail.com can reveal that the bilingual Muppet, from Mexico, is being slowly erased from the Philadelphia theme park, with staff claiming she was removed in the wake of the controversy.

A mother labeled the character racist after she filmed Rosita seemingly ignoring her daughter and niece as they reached for the character during the parade last month.

The two little girls eagerly reached out for the blue character, introduced to expand the diversity of Sesame Street, who was finger-shaked at them, before allegedly “hugging” the “little white girl” next to them.

Multiple buildings bearing the costume character’s face have reportedly remained closed since the July incident, with staff claiming it has been “cancelled.”

Rosita’s Cocina restaurant has reportedly been closed for “weeks” despite the busy summer period.

Rosita was one of the few characters not included in the daily parade, and staff added that the performers were now told to stay on the floats

An employee told DailyMail.com: ‘With the recent events, Rosita isn’t around much.

Since the accusations of racism, she has been completely removed from the parade.

“None of the characters walk the streets in the parade anymore, and all meet and greets for her have been cancelled.

“It’s all because of the allegations, they don’t want anyone to possibly make the same claims.

“Basically Rosita has been canceled and I don’t think she’ll be back anytime soon.”

The Rosita character has been canceled by Sesame Place after accusations of racism came to light. Two little girls were seen reaching for the character waving a hand in a “no” gesture, with the parents claiming it was because the girls were black

Rosita’s Cocina, a Mexican-themed restaurant in the park, has remained closed since the incident, and staff told DailyMail.com it’s unlikely to reopen anytime soon.

Other booths with the characters’ faces on them were also not open during a visit from DailyMail.com, with staff confirming that Rosita had also been removed from the parade

Another said: ‘The Rosita restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks.

“There’s no real explanation as to why, but the staff believe it may have something to do with the allegations.

“The meet and greets have also changed lately, but that could also be because of the heat with some other characters.”

The character has not been removed from the latest series of the TV show, which premiered on HBO Max last November.

Other staff members claimed that the characters were on rotation for meet and greets, and that not all of the characters appear at the parade – Big Bird included.

But in the Sesame Place app, events featuring Rosita can be found by actively searching her name, with only Meet and Greets appearing for certain characters.

Rosita was one of the few characters not included in the daily parade, and staff added that the performers were now told to stay on the floats following the accusations.

Other depictions of the character are hidden throughout the park, with Rosita and Big Bird both covered in a large purple structure near a theme park dining room.

Stores selling Sesame Street merchandise also appeared to have removed or less on display items featuring the character.

An empty basket in one of the shops appeared to be where Rosita figures had stood, but was now empty.

Mugs and other items also didn’t have the character, but it’s not clear if she just wasn’t part of the main 2022 branding before the incident.

T-shirts, stuffed animals, and various other items were also all on display for the other Sesame Street characters, but none of the stores had a Rosita department.

Sesame Place did not respond to requests for comment from DailyMail.com about Rosita’s removal, but did confirm a new “set of initiatives.”

Multi-character merchandise was available throughout the theme park, but it appeared that Rosita had been reduced in stores – with other characters taking precedence over

There was also a structure placed for a sign with Rosita on it, in the middle of Big Bird and Cookie Monster, near the dining room in the theme park

Some stores had a few items of Rosita merchandise, but she didn’t have her own section in any of the stores. Other characters such as Abby, Elmo and the Cookie Monster were all readily available

The park said they will include a comprehensive assessment of racial equality and develop and implement an anti-bias training and education program.

By the end of September 2022, they say all employees have received training to “address prejudice, promote inclusion, prevent discrimination and ensure all guests and employees feel safe and welcome.”

All new hires will also undergo training, and the assessment will include engagement with both internal and external stakeholders.

In an earlier statement from the company on Sunday, theme park officials called the now viral moment a “misunderstanding,” saying the mascot probably didn’t see the girls due to limited eyesight in the costume’s clunky mask.

They said: ‘Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusiveness and equality in all forms.

“That’s what Sesame Place is all about and we will not tolerate behavior in our parks that violates that obligation.

“We are also, and have always been, committed to ensuring that every family and child has the best possible experience at our parks and we are incredibly disappointed when that doesn’t happen.”

“We spoke to the family, apologized and invited them to a special meet-and-greet with our characters.”

The park said the actor who plays Rosita – who is not mentioned by name – “wasn’t intentionally ignoring the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding.”

The statement claimed Rosita gestured “no” to another guest who had asked to hold their child for a photo, “which is not allowed.”

The park also said the mascot probably didn’t see the girls due to limited eyesight in the costume’s clunky mask, making it “sometimes hard to see lower-level protagonists who occasionally “miss guest cuddle requests.”

LaMarr, the family attorney, said the family is shocked and disturbed by the incident and “the injuries their children have transmitted.”

One of the young girls, Nylah Brown, was silent during a press conference this week with her cousin reportedly in ‘isolation’ after the incident

Sesame Workshop – who was careful to explain that Sesame Place is a licensed partner – posted another statement on its social media about the incident

Sesame Place confirmed the incident took place in a statement posted to Instagram on Saturday, but said it was a “misunderstanding”.

B’Ivory Lamarr, the family’s attorney who filed a $25 million lawsuit against the Philadelphia-based theme park, previously rejected the company’s statement.

At a press conference, he called the reason the actor couldn’t see as “bogus” and added “this isn’t about money.”

They are calling for the operation to end, saying it is the only “acceptable action” the company can take.

Lamarr noted that over the years he has received evidence from 25 to 30 other black families of similar incidents at the Sesame Street theme park.

Jodi Brown, the mother who filmed the incident, says her daughter Skylar, 6, was forced to isolate herself with her grandmother after the incident that caused her great distress.

The theme park has apologized for the incident since the video was posted last weekend by Brown, who took her daughter Skylar and niece Nylah, both 6, to the park.

The family is also said to be seeking therapy for the two girls to help them cope with the apparent stupidity.

Sesame Workshop — which was careful to explain that Sesame Place is a licensed partner — then posted another statement on its social media Monday night.

They wrote: ‘What these children have been through is unacceptable.

“We have been in touch with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will provide bias training and a thorough evaluation of how they interact with families and guests.

“We will continue to work with our long-standing partner Sesame Place to ensure that appropriate measures are taken and that incidents of this kind do not occur in the future.”