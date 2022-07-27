Serie A champions AC Milan must up their bid for Leeds Belgian target Charles de Ketelaere to £31m

Leeds United wait in the wings after AC Milan’s attempts to sign Club Brugge striker Charles De Ketelaere hit another deadlock.

The Belgian has been Leeds’ number 1 summer target – underlined by their willingness to offer £31million for the 6ft 3in 21-year-old.

But De Ketelaere only had eyes for Milan and that brought the Leeds summer to a halt.

AC Milan’s hunt for Charles de Ketelaere encounters a stumbling block over his valuation

However, the Italians are finding it difficult to match Leeds’ bid and another meeting on Tuesday failed to deliver a breakthrough.

The 21-year-old Belgian scored 18 goals and 10 assists in 48 games last season

Paolo Maldini and Milan football director Ricky Massara met the Bruges CEO Vincent Mannaert, a notoriously tough negotiator.

And he was adamant that no deal will be struck unless Milan raise their offer – currently £27million. Maldini and Massara are in Lugano and are expected to call CEO Ivan Gazidis to update Milan owners Elliott Management and request the release of more funds.

Elliott Management has expressed no great desire to increase the budget as far as it will be acquired by RedBird Capital in September.

Milan have prepared alternatives with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech willing to move.

Fear is growing for Leeds. They made it clear that De Ketelaere would be very welcome in Yorkshire.

Jesse Marsch has identified de Ketelaere as his main transfer target this summer

Boss Jesse Marsch said: ‘I think it’s well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal from us and it’s not done with him yet.’

Leeds has scouted Martin Terrier in Rennes and talked to Paris Saint Germain about Arnaud Kalimuendo and has considered Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz, who is also a target for West Ham.

It looks like Jack Harrison is staying at Newcastle and not willing to match Leeds plus £35m valuation.