Serial Sydney rapist Aaron Sweet promised victim $400 bottle of wine but served $4 red from Aldi’s

A Sydney cafe owner will spend at least 21 months in prison after luring a young woman to his home for wine tasting and then sexually assaulting her.

On Friday, District Court Jane Culver convicted Aaron Troy Sweet, 45, after pleading guilty to one count of intentionally sexually touching a woman half his age without consent.

Asked repeatedly for a glass of wine, the woman eventually agreed to a wine tasting at Sweet’s Ashfield’s home, feeling bad for turning him down so many times, Judge Culver said.

While claiming the July 4, 2020 session would have included a $400 bottle of wine, Sweet offered his victim a $4 bottle of wine from Aldi.

They told Sweet to be home after 11:30 p.m., and the couple had a shot of tequila just after 11 p.m. The woman then blacked out and woke up naked the next day with her back massaged in his bed by the cafe owner.

Serial rapist Aaron Sweet tempted his victim back to his house with the promise of a $400 bottle of wine like a Penfolds Grange Hermitage (pictured left) and actually gifted her a $4 bottle of red Aldi’s like the one on the right.

It was agreed that the victim was asleep or unconscious at the time of the crime. A victim who is not awake when a crime is committed is particularly vulnerable because it is unable to resist the crime,” Judge Culver said in the Downing Center court.

Forensics found DNA on the woman’s genital area and on her clothing.

During phone calls with the victim’s panicked mother, Sweet refused to give his address and lied first that the woman was in an Uber and then that she had been outside his house for two hours and was now in his spare bedroom.

“(These deceptions) had the effect of hindering the retrieval of the victim by her mother, as her mother knew that her daughter, the victim, was in a compressed or vulnerable condition,” the judge said.

He also lied directly to the victim, first telling her she didn’t want to go home and then months later, during a wiretapped phone call in December 2020, claiming she had given him oral sex.

In issuing her sentence, Judge Culver took into account Sweet’s previous conviction for two rapes in 2016. One of his victims was a 15-year-old who had fallen asleep after giving her vodka when the attack took place.

Judge Culver viewed all of Sweet’s expressions of remorse for the current crime with skepticism because of his previous convictions.

“It is difficult for me to see, in light of the history facing the court, that the offender has shifted in his sensitivities between the previous offense and the current offense in order to reduce his risk of recidivism.”

It also took into account Sweet’s past, who grew up through domestic violence in his family home and eventually became insecure, feared rejection and felt flawed or unloved.

Sweet was sentenced to a maximum of 34 months in prison with a 21-month non-parole period. Taking into account the time already served, he will be eligible for parole on November 24.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for personal assault that prohibits Sweet from personally contacting, assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing the victim for five years.