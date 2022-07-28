Serial sperm donor reveals he’s having his first IVF baby

A man who has fathered multiple children around the world has revealed the latest way he donates his sperm – through IVF.

Kyle Gordy, 30, of California, is known online for his controversial career as a sperm donor and is the biological father of 49 children around the world.

In an effort to help troubled families, he offers his services for free and is often inundated with messages from women on Instagram, wanting to have his child.

He recently revealed how he keeps his sperm in ‘top shape’ by eating more protein, such as fish and beans, as well as organic vegetables – and claims he has helped 12 more families conceive.

Now, in a first for the social media star, he has tried a new method of donating his “tadpoles” – through in vitro fertilization (IVF) after being approached by a woman online.

He usually donates his semen to be used for artificial insemination or has sex with the woman, which he previously said makes up about 10 percent of donations.

However, his latest donation is a first in that his sperm will be used to fertilize eggs and the resulting embryos will be frozen for a year until the woman is ready to have a baby.

Kyle with one of the children he helped conceive through sperm donation. He admitted that many of the women he dated have not endorsed his interest in donation

“She could have gone to the sperm bank if she’d wanted to, but she’d rather do it with me,” Kyle said.

“She likes that she can see me and talk to me, instead of being a random number on a bottle.

“In addition, the procedure is very expensive, so at least she was able to save some money by letting me donate for free.

“I think she heard about me through the vine, but she said she really likes me and that she’s a doctor, which is great for me because it shows that she’s very well trained.”

Kyle Has Surgery Through Straightforward Sperm Donation, But This Time He’s Doing It For The First Time Through In Vitro Fertilization

Being a self-confessed science buff, he was excited to go through the process and understand how the treatment works.

However, there were many phases involved that he usually doesn’t – like cancer tests and multiple phone calls.

He said: ‘I had to undergo an HTLV test, which I had never heard of, which tests for a virus that can cause leukemia and lymphoma.

‘This type of virus is spread by sharing syringes and needles or through blood transfusions and sexual contact.

The serial sperm donor had to lie and pretend to be the woman’s boyfriend in order to go through the procedure

Kyle claims he’s consuming a high-protein, organic diet to boost his fertility and sperm potency

To donate through IVF, Kyle had to undergo several tests, including cancer tests, and pretend to be the woman’s boyfriend

The donor, who started donating sperm for free in 2014, said he only wants to make people happy by donating his sperm

‘Mainly because of my hobby, but also because this can be passed on from mother to baby through birth or breastfeeding, it was important to have this done.

“I had an initial phone consultation to discuss logistics where they told me to do my ‘business’ at a hotel before donating to the clinic.

“It’s quite awkward to do this in a clinic, so I was happy.

“However, we had to lie and say we’ve been together for three months and I’m doing this as a gift for her birthday.

“In our emails and phone calls, we’re considered to be in a relationship — if we hadn’t, this would have been so much more expensive.”

On August 3, the eggs are fertilized with Kyle’s sperm and the resulting embryos are frozen for a year, until she is ready to have a baby.

Now he plans to redo the process in the future to help families move forward — and has already interested a few women.

Kyle added: “I’ve spoken to a few more ladies who want to do this with me, including a former Playboy playmate.

“I’d be happy to do any process as long as it makes people happy and that’s what they want – I have no problems.”

He previously shared that despite being inundated with attention from women, he struggled with dating.

He believes that women only approach him because they want a baby and that many who are interested in a relationship do not agree with his hobby.

He said: ‘Unfortunately, most women are not interested in me.

“Although I’ve had a few women who were interested in a possible relationship, it’s never about anything — but if a special lady comes along, I’d love to indulge.

“I’ve accepted my decision to donate sperm, but I’ve realized that my date may never be the same as it once was.

“If I really like them and we’re a good match, I might give up.”