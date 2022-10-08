Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, nearly all of his maximum sentence.

Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and dubbed the “jogger rapist” for tracking down victims as he ran past their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 1980s, but was only convicted in one. case convicted because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, he was found guilty by a jury of the rape of 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

The Associated Press generally does not name names of people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the attack, recently writing on social media that in August she received a voicemail from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her about his impending release.

“I’ve been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.

The Oregonian, citing prison officials, reported that Gillmore was transferred from the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla to the Columbia River Correctional Institution with minimum security in Portland in August to help him prepare for his return to the community. He will be 63 at the time of his release in December.

KOIN, that reported first his upcoming release, said Gillmore will remain under surveillance until 2034 and could be sent back to prison if he violates his parole.

A judge in the Edens case sentenced Gillmore to at least 30 years in prison with a maximum of 60 years. But a probation commission halved his sentence in 1988, the year after he was convicted.

Danielle Tudor, who has said she was a teenager when Gillmore raped her in 1979, has spoken out against his release.

“If he could have been charged for all the rapes he committed, he would never have come out,” Tudor told KOIN.

Gillmore is classified as a sex offender with the lowest risk of recidivism. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life due to his rape conviction, but the classification means the state and county are under no obligation to inform surrounding residents that he lives near them.

His victims are angry that Gillmore is not considered a high-risk sex offender, which would require reporting to the community wherever he lives or moves.

The Oregonian reported that Tudor said she didn’t understand why he was classified as a low-level sex offender.

“He was identified as a dangerous offender during the trial,” Tudor said.

