Serial drunk-driver, 52, accused of murdering boy by knocking him and reversing back over his head

An autistic six-year-old was killed by a drunk driver on parole who flipped over the boy’s head — then laughed at his grief-stricken grandfather, police said.

Darien Lewis, six, of Houston, Texas, was allegedly killed by Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, also of Houston, on Saturday.

Hernandez allegedly downed four beers before embarking on the fatal drive and was on probation for a 2020 DWI charge at the time of the killing. KTRK reported.

Lewis and his grandfather Dana Hubbard were walking down Leawood Boulevard to get a snack from a nearby convenience store when Hernandez struck the young boy in a parking lot near a laundromat.

‘He came into my left side and hit my grandson. That’s how close he was to me, Hubbard said. ‘I was able to hit his car to tell him what happened. I ran around and said, “You just hit my grandson.” He stopped, he backed up, ran over my grandson again and stopped his truck upside down.’

Hubbard claimed the alleged killer smiled and laughed while doing it because he ‘thought it was funny’. The distraught grandfather was so upset that he swung at Lewis.

‘I swung at him [when he exited the car],’ Hubbard admitted.

‘They let him get away,’ the grandfather said of Hernandez, who admitted to police he had four beers before the incident. ‘The buck has to stop somewhere. Someone needs to be held accountable for their actions. No more slaps on the wrist.’

The grandfather said it was difficult to sit with the fact that the little boy, who was just learning to say more words, will never ‘live up to his full potential’.

“Knowing what he could have been even though he was disabled,” he told ABC 13.

Hernandez has been taken into custody and charged with murder and a DWI for a third offense or more.

On Tuesday, his bond was raised from $600,000 to $950,000.

Hubbard wants his grandson to be remembered for having a kind heart. Lewis always wore a fedora and carried around a pink teddy bear, which now sits untouched on his grandfather’s kitchen table.

“He was a loving and respectable child,” Hubbard said. ‘He’s a sweet little boy. He always gave everyone hugs.’

Hernandez’s wife has since spoken out and apologized to the family, but claimed he was not drinking before the accident. She told ABC 13 his car wouldn’t start without taking a breathalyzer.

The family has created one GoFundMe for Lewis’s funeral expenses. It has so far raised $3,150 of its $5,000 goal.