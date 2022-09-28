‘Serial cheater’ Shaquille O’Neal not commenting on Ime Udoka scandal due to his own infidelity

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has admitted his own missteps in discussing the Ime Udoka scandal, saying it would be “blasphemous” for him to judge the subject for his past infidelity.

Udoka was banned from the Celtics for the entire 2021-22 season for a violation of team policy – reportedly an intimate relationship with a female staffer – and faces the prospect of never coaching the team again.

But O’Neal, who has admitted to cheating on ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, made it clear that he had no intention of lecturing Udoka for his actions.

‘I’m going to stop this conversation,’ O’Neal said on ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq’ according to NESN.

Shaquille O’Neal referred to his past mistakes, saying he would ‘resign’ from Udoka talk

“I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to stand here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can not do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot, because I’ve been through a lot.’

O’Neal married his ex-wife in 2002 before filing for divorce in 2009.

Udoka has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2010 and the couple have a son together.