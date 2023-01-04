Sergio Aguero reveals how his drunk behaviour in Argentina’s World Cup celebrations wound up Messi

<!–

Sergio Aguero has revealed that Lionel Messi was angry with him for “drinking too much” during Argentina’s World Cup celebrations.

The former Argentina striker, 34, was prominent in the wild celebrations that followed the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over France after being part of the team’s camp in Qatar.

The ex-Manchester City star, who was forced to retire from football last December due to a heart condition, donned an Argentina shirt and partied with Lionel Messi and Co on the pitch and then in the dressing room.

Agüero, who won 101 caps for his country, has spoken out openly about being berated by PSG star Messi for drinking too heavily during the festivities, including drinking champagne from the bottle.

He admitted to ignoring his former teammate and friend as he continued to drink during the festivities, both on and off the field.

‘I drank a lot, but I didn’t eat. We were world champions. If anything were to happen to me, let it be,’ Aguero said Tyc Sports.

‘Lion [Messi] got angry and told me ‘stop’. How [do I] stop? We are world champions, so happy.’

Agüero also revealed that during the festivities he nearly ended up in hospital while lifting Messi onto his shoulders.

‘I lifted the best in the world. I moved my shoulders so he would jump, but they started getting some stitches in my back.

‘At a certain point I couldn’t take it anymore. I couldn’t even turn around. If I turned around, I’d end up in a hospital. He realized it because I looked at him, we exchanged glances.

“I said, ‘All right, you’re world champion, but my back hurts.’ And there he got off. He was on his knees afterwards.’

The festivities continued for a few more days in Buenos Aires and Agüero nearly joined the trip before he remembered his family obligations.

Agüero added: “The guys wanted to take me to Argentina.

“They told me to hurry up because the plane was leaving and said, ‘Come on, come on.’ Let’s present the passport, everything’.

“I left with the national team and then I remembered I had my son in the apartment, I couldn’t leave him lying around. I called Benja and told him I was going there. He was so ready I forgot everything.’