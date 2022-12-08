Sergio Aguero is told by Lionel Messi that Argentina misses him World Cup base in Qatar

[noscript_1]

Lionel Messi joined Sergio Aguero’s Twitch stream from Argentina’s. World Cup base in Qatar. He said to his former teammate, “We miss your.”

Messi and Argentina are gearing up for their quarterfinal matchup against Holland, with Louis van Gaal’s men standing in their path of a spot in the last four.

It’s been an exciting ride for South Americans who overcame a setback against Saudi Arabia to reach the knockout stage. Aguero admits that he enjoys watching their journey from afar.

After being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, the ex-Argentina striker had to quit football. He can only cheer for his former team-mates from the sidelines.

Aguero, however, stressed that even though he is not physically present with Messi or other Argentina stars on his Twitch stream it felt like he was there.

Messi and Co. was told by he that his victories were also for him. I feel like I’m with you, it makes me very happy that everything’s fine.’

Before They bonded for their eighth tie and joined Aguero on his Twitch stream in order to tell him how much they love him.

Messi offered some kind words to his friend, while also paying respect to Giovani lo Celso who was ruled out from this year’s. World Cup through injury

He said, “We miss you and Gio,” “You two are always here,” he said.

Aguero closed the live stream by telling his fellow compatriots: “Good luck on Friday boys. Whatever happens, you are phenomenas, I love you.”

Before that heartwarming conversation, both sides were in stitches when Aguero’s crew attempted to show Messi and his fellow Argentina player how to adjust their camera.

Sevilla’s PapuGomez joined the stream for a while, drawing comparisons to David Beckham after shaven his hair.

Messi laughed and said, ‘Papu aimed high, he wanted Beckham to compare himself to him.

Aguero then chipped in by saying: ‘Papu, why don’t you get inspired by Walter Samuel’s look? They said that Papu has [Jorge] Sampaoli’s hairstyle.’

Friday’s late game sees Holland take on Argentina World Cup quarter-finale, kick-off at 7pm