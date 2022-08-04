Sergio Aguero calls Arsenal dark horses for the Premier League title

Sergio Aguero has claimed Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title this season, while he expects Liverpool and former Manchester City to battle it out again.

The Gunners dramatically missed a spot in the Champions League last season, but expectations are high ahead of their opening game against Crystal Palace on Friday.

North London has made some impressive additions this summer, including Aguero’s former City team-mate Gabriel Jesus for £45 million, while also winning all their pre-season matches.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the preseason and won the Emirates Cup after a 6-0 win over Sevilla

Aguero worked under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during his time at Etihad, and the former striker has high hopes for the Gunners this season.

Speak with Stake.comRing Ambassador Aguero said: “My candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, who have strengthened very well and played great games in preparation.

“Everything will be very even, as it has happened, but we will have to pay attention to the performance of Arsenal, who have put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think this year they will give people something to talk about .” .’

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old has also tipped fellow Argentinean Julian Alvarez to be a roaring success at his former club Manchester City.

The Citizens signed the 22-year-old from River Plate in a deal worth £14million and the attacker has already made a start for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Alvarez looked good for City in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield when he scored the only goal of the game for the Citizens.

The impressive performance came as no surprise to Aguero, who predicts a bright future for Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero said: “Julian has all the conditions to succeed at City. He has already shown that in the two games he played in which he even scored a goal and against Liverpool no less.

“He’s a quiet guy who seems shy, but when it comes to training and competing, he’s one of the best. He works very hard, he gives everything and does not stop running. He is a locomotive and very eager to grow.

‘The advice is to be yourself. Let him listen and try to absorb all the teachings. With that and his abilities, he will be able to compete at the best level.”