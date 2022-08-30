Serena’s VERY lavish US Open farewell outfit, including a diamond-encrusted Nike bridal-style trai

Serena Williams showed she is determined to finish her glittering sports career in style – in both the tennis and fashion worlds – as she waltzed on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium and looked like a rock star, and took off with a match in the second round for her.

In front of a crowd of 25,000 celebrities, Williams arrived to sing “GOAT,” and the queen of tennis glamor appeared every inch in a show-stopping tailored Nike dress with a crystal-encrusted bodice and train, which was inspired by the ensembles worn. by figure skaters, the brand revealed.

Watching from the stands, daughter Olympia wore a mini-me version of the dress, with white beading in her hair as a tribute to the same style her mother had worn at her first appearance at Flushing Meadows in 1998.

Williams, 40, who announced her retirement — without actually using the word — in a Vogue interview earlier this month, looked sensational in the glittering all-black tennis outfit, which included a six-layer skirt — to each of her six US Open to represent wins.

GOAT Lineup: Serena Williams arrived on the track in a stunning all-black outfit, including a glittering train, gold shoelace tags, diamond-encrusted Nike tags on her shoes, and crystals in her hair

Nike said the star, who announced her retirement earlier this month, had provided “the full vision” for the exciting design, which is believed to be inspired by figure skaters.

Glamour: Serena Williams defeated Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic (6-3, 6-3) in the first round of the US Open on Monday night, with crystals through her hair and PE NikeCourt Flare 2, including a diamond-encrusted Swoosh, along with the solid gold lace deubrés

However, the star admitted in the post-match interview at Flushing Meadows after beating Montenegrin Danka Kovinić 6-3, 6-3 that she had to remove four of the said layers in order to play comfortably.

Nike’s kit designers didn’t hold back to ensure that one of Williams’ last ensembles on the pitch was an outfit to remember.

“Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and skirt put Serena in the spotlight and give her freedom of movement,” explains a brand spokesperson.

The brand collaborated with the star and designers of her Serena Williams Jewelry company, with diamonds on her shoes, crystals running through her hair and jewels inlaid on the bridal-style train and over the sheer tennis dress – inspired ‘by the night sky ‘ which she wore to send Kovinić into straight sets.

In an interview on the court after the game with a gushing Gayle King, she admitted, “I had six layers to represent the six wins, but I took four out because it was too heavy.”

Before the tournament kicked off, the star collaborated with Nike on the final kit, with the brand saying Williams “gave the full vision and detailing for an exciting design made to make her feel comfortable and confident.”

Her shoes were PE NikeCourt Flare 2, which featured a diamond-encrusted Swoosh along with the solid gold lace deubrés — Nike’s name for the signature shoelace labels, which sit on the front of the shoe.

How far removed from traditional metal design, Serena had many more intricate alternatives, including 400 hand-set diamonds.

In the stands, Serena’s daughter, Olympia, nearly five, wore white beads, which Serena wore to her first appearance at the tournament as a teenager, and a mini-me version of her mother’s glittering outfit.

Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian sat next to one of the biggest celebrities of the evening, the couple’s daughter, Olympia – who wore white beads, which Serena wore during her first appearance at the tournament as a teenager.

Serena Williams won Monday night in Vlissingen, Queens, to an easy first round victory over Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic

Serena Williams celebrates after beating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday night in New York

The match was the hottest ticket in town in New York on Monday, with a star-studded crowd at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Vera Wang, Mike Tyson, Hugh Jackman, Anna Wintour, and even Bill Clinton were all in attendance to see Serena. to see. Williams starts her last US Open with an easy win.

Anthony Anderson, Huma Abedin, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor were also in attendance, as was Mayor Eric Adams.

Williams couldn’t have picked a better location to start her farewell than Flushing, where she won six singles titles and a pair of doubles for New York celebrities, many of whom were seen together Monday night.

People hold up signs that read ‘We love you Serena’ at a ceremony after her first round win at the US Open

Mike Tyson was seen alongside retired tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, and her well behaved lap dog

nna Wintour looks on ahead of the match between Serena Williams and Danika Kovinic of Montenegro on Monday in Queens

Tyson sat next to retired tennis legend Martina Navratilova and her well-behaved lap dog, while Clinton curiously sat next to Dr. Ruth Westheimer Sat, the famous German-American sex therapist and talk show host. And of course, Serena’s billionaire husband Alexis Ohanian was pictured alongside one of the biggest celebrities of the evening, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Olympia.

Of course, the demand to see Williams one last time was historic. The average resale ticket price to this year’s US Open is up 68 percent to $512 since Williams’ retirement announcement, according to the ticketing and marketing analytics firm, TicketIQ.

Actor Hugh Jackman (C) watches Serena Williams play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in their first round match

Curiously, Bill Clinton was seen alongside German-American sex therapist and talk show host, Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Meanwhile, secondary market ticket prices rose 300 percent for Monday’s first round, with an average ticket price of $987 — a record since TicketIQ began tracking the data in 2011.

And of course those fans didn’t pay to watch Kovinic, who took on Williams and the entire Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

“The crowd was crazy,” Williams said at her post-match ceremony. “They really helped me through it. I was really pumped up, like, “Yeah, I got this.”

“I just want people to think how hard you try,” Williams continued, speaking to CBS’ Gayle King. “It’s so important to give it your all, no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face. I’ve been let down so many times, in the public eye, and I had to come back… but never give up.

“It sounds cliché, but whatever you’re going through, I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California, and I made it.”