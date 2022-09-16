Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the ‘retirement club’ and pays tribute to the tennis GOAT

Serena Williams paid tribute to fellow tennis great Roger Federer as she welcomed him to the “retirement club.”

Federer announced on Thursday that he will stop working out at the age of 41 the final tournament of his illustrious career is the Laver Cup in London, to be held at the O2 Arena next weekend.

Williams also set the curtain on a stellar career this month when she played her last singles match at the US Open, where she was knocked out in the third round by Australian Alja Tomljanovic.

As a golden era of tennis draws to a close with two of the sport’s biggest stars in both the men’s and women’s games retiring, Williams paid tribute to her fellow GOAT after his announcement.

On Instagram, 23-time Grand Slam winner Federer applauded and claimed he had inspired her and “countless” others.

She wrote: ‘I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, because you’ve calmed this game so eloquently – perfectly done, just like your career.

“I’ve always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same.

“You have inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget it.

“I applaud you and look forward to everything you do in the future. Welcome to the pension club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer.”

Williams continued her tribute while also posting on her Instagram story wishing the Swiss maestro all the best.

‘@rogerfederer Thanks for all you contributed and more. I will miss your face on tour. Good luck in your next chapter. Retirement just got the GOAT.’

Federer’s last appearance was at Wimbledon last year, where he reached the quarterfinals. His last Grand Slam win was at the 2018 Australian Open, when at the age of 36 he became the second oldest man to win a major singles title in the Open era.

He claimed 103 singles titles on the ATP tour and was the world number one for 237 consecutive weeks between February 2004 and August 2008, which is still a record.

Federer’s decision follows a turbulent period for the Swiss star, who has undergone three knee surgeries in a desperate attempt to return to his former glory.

His injuries have limited his appearances on tour and he has played in just three of the 11 Grand Slams since early 2020.

Federer is expected to participate in exhibition games, but the Laver Cup, where he will represent Team Europe, will be his last game on the ATP tour.

FEDERER’S CARRIRE Singles titles: 103 Grand Slam titles: 20 Highest ranking: 1 (for a total of 310 weeks) Davis Cups: 1 (2004) Hopman Cups: 3 (2001, 2018, 2019) Olympic medals: 2 (double gold 2008, single silver 2012)

“To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts tennis has given me over the years, the greatest are undoubtedly the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors and most importantly, the fans who give the sport its life.” said Federer.

Today I want to share something new with you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

“I have worked hard to get back to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and the message to me has been clear lately.

‘I am 41 years old. I’ve played over 1,500 games in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have ever dreamed, and now I have to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup in London next week will be my last ATP event. I will of course play more tennis in the future, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.

“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour brought me.

‘But at the same time there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the happiest people on the planet. I got a special talent for tennis, and I did it at a level I could never have imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.’

The Swiss star will wave goodbye to the sport when he plays at the Laver Cup next week

Federer thanked his wife Mirka, his coaches, his fans and everyone involved in his amazing career.

He also paid tribute to his fellow competitors, such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – who led the all-time Grand Slam standings with 22 and 21 respectively.

Nadal was one of many members of the tennis community to salute Federer as he said the news of his retirement is “a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.”

The retirements of both Federer and Williams represent the beginning of tennis’s shift to the next generation of stars with the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, being a one-for-two player early in their careers – Iga Swiatek, who entered her third won career major, and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first.