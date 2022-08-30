Serena Williams wears a diamond-encrusted Nike look at the US Open with daughter Olympia matching

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Serena Williams and her adorable four-year-old daughter Olympia were decked out in matching diamond outfits for the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s blockbuster first-round match at the US Open on Monday.

Her outfit, made by longtime partner Nike, was all black and covered in diamonds. To highlight the importance of the occasion. Nike produced a matching outfit for her daughter Olympia, who cheered her mother on in the stands next to her father, Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to retire after the US Open, but a potential swan song will have to wait as she defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets at Arthur Ashe on the first day of the tournament for a second. round against second seed Anett Kontaveit.

Williams is known for her bold fashion statements on the court at Flushing Meadows, from the denim miniskirt at the US Open 2004 to her Nike black catsuit at Roland Garros in 2018, and Monday night was no exception.

Designed months ago based on insights from Williams, she took to court in an all-black outfit inspired by figure skating competition wear and sporting a six-layer skirt, alluding to Serena’s six previous Flushing titles, which began in 1999.

The elegant silhouette is designed to give Williams comfort and freedom of movement, while the bold embellishments will put her firmly in the spotlight – if she wasn’t already on the Arthur Ashe stage.

Serena Williams made a grand entrance at Arthur Ashe Stadium covered in glitter

Serena wasn’t the only one with glitter, because Nike made a matching outfit for daughter Olympia

Olympia sat in the stands with her father Alexis Ohanian to cheer on her mother in New York

And it was a night to remember as Williams triumphed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe

Alexis and Olympia then went to court as Serena addressed the crowd in a tribute

Williams took a moment to greet her husband and child after her win

The black body was covered in star-shaped crystals to reference the tournament’s night sky and was then covered with a mesh layer over the top.

Williams also wore custom PE NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes which complemented the dress with the iconic Nike swoosh in crystals and her initials inside.

There were also solid gold deubrés on the laces with 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic, created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry.

The outfit was completed with a matching zip jacket and tote bag which were also in the same deep shade and embellished with crystals.

Serena Williams wore an all-black outfit inspired by figure skating competition dress with a six-layer skirt to refer to her six tournament victories

Williams is known for her bold fashion statements on the court, including the French Open catsuit

The look is completed with a matching jacket and tote bag also embellished with crystals

Williams, who attended fashion school, has always had a penchant for sporting breathtaking and trend-setting looks and the tennis great took a hands-on approach to her latest outfit, showing the full vision and choosing the details.

As for Olympia, it seems that the matching outfit wasn’t the only tribute to her mom she wore.

In addition to the shimmer, Olympia sported braids laced through white beads, a hairstyle similar to what Serena wore when she won her first US Open title in 1999.