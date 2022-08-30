Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic – US Open: Live score and updates

<!–

The Big Apple came to say goodbye to Serena Williams, only to find that she will remain at the US Open for a while.

The 40-year-old American, who gradually increased her level after a rough start, defeated Danka Kovinic from Montenegro and survived the second round.

Stepping up the quality and as always supported by her serve, Williams delighted a large crowd with a 6-3 6-3 victory in exactly 100 minutes.

That earned her a match against second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who may be less forgiving and draw the curtain on an epic career (although Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus).

With a post-match ceremony planned, the immediate build-up was somewhat subdued, amounting to a performance by a Ukrainian choir and a rendition of the national anthem.

The crowd that had gathered at Arthur Ashe Stadium were eager to see the star of the show, with plenty of celebrities in the house. Bill Clinton, Spike Lee and Mike Tyson were among those in attendance to witness what could be a turning point in the sport’s history.

Williams was hailed jubilantly in a glittery black tennis dress, and the question was how she would respond to an occasion unlike anything she’d ever experienced.

Despite all the chartering this evening, after the formalities, it was a tennis match. While she’s obviously been rehearsing seriously and playing practice sets, there still wasn’t much time to fall back on.

Her family was in force (though not Father Richard). With her husband out of his seat to encourage her early on, there was no doubt she wasn’t going to lose.

The last time she was in Cincinnati she was comfortably beaten by Emma Raducanu and the first few points were tense as she faced two early break points.

Gradually, she took on a highly mobile opponent who also played little tennis lately due to back problems around Wimbledon.

Williams took a 2-0 lead, but then the 27-year-old from Montenegro started to find her way and started taking advantage of the American’s failed forehand.

After recovering to a 3-2 lead, Kovinic gave up the game via double errors. There were six from Kovinic in the first set to five from Williams, but the American’s serve was generally strong enough to hold on and she saved eight break points in the opener.

The second set ushered in a marked improvement in the caliber of the match, with both players shaking off some of the early inhibitions.

Williams warmed up to her task and paused, reminding everyone of the amazing ball-smashing ability she possesses. A blistering backhand pass brought her to 5-3 and by now she was in overdrive, much to the delight of the meeting.

A final netted backhand from Kovinic provided a victory spin from the great champion, who looked extremely formidable at the end. We’ll go through it again on Wednesday evening.

