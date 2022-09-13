Serena Williams turns heads in a metallic cape dress at Vogue World show at New York Fashion Week

Tennis champion Serena Williams traded the runway for the runway as she showed off her gear for the Vogue World show at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The former world No. 1 caught the eye in a metallic dress and cape as she joined Gigi Hadid on the runway.

The recently retired athlete, 40, was next seen on the show alongside Vogue’s famed editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 72.

For the show, which was held in the city’s Meatpacking District, Serena wore a form-fitting silver dress and matching cape that was buttoned at the neck.

Her look was completed with a pair of silver heels and oversized silver jewel earrings.

Her dark locks were tied back and away from her face in a long ponytail and her makeup was completed with a glossy nude lip.

Confident: The sports star held hands with good friend Gigi Hadid backstage

Tribute: In a nod to her tennis roots, young children in tennis outfits walked beside her with rackets along the runway

Serena looked downright confident as she stepped down the runway in front of a packed crowd.

In a nod to her tennis roots, young children in tennis outfits walked down the runway alongside her rackets.

Off the runway, Gigi Hadid, 27, held Serena’s hand as the good friends walked backstage.

Close: Serena was also giggling with Gigi’s sister Bella at the event

Gigi looked chic in baggy jeans and a white shirt with a metal net top.

Gigi and Serena are close friends, and the model revealed on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month that the pair enjoy wild karaoke nights together.

Gigi also put on a very animated display as she supported Serena at the US Open on September 1, along with her sister Bella.

Other models on the show included Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk.

There were a number of famous faces in the audience, including Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz and Kourtney Kardashian and her rocker husband Travis Barker.

The show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.

Many of the outfits selected had metallic or reflective elements, including a slew of sequins, sequins, rhinestones and metallic studs.

Designed to mimic a street market, the event featured multiple musical performances, including a short set by Lil Nas X.

Serena has just retired from tennis after an illustrious career.

Her defeat at the US Open earlier this month, the last game of her glittering career, was the most-watched tennis broadcast in ESPN’s 43-year history.

A winner of 23 Grand Slam singles tournaments, Serena transcended the sport and her likely exit from competitive tennis to focus on expanding her family and business interests sparked a flurry of tributes from athletes, celebrities and politicians.