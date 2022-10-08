Serena Williams stuns in a sexy orange swimsuit while enjoying her vacation in paradise

Serena Williams has been living her best life on vacation and sharing her joy with the world through Instagram stories.

The tennis legend showed off her flawless figure in a bright orange designer swimsuit as she posed on a yacht surrounded by blue skies and tropical water.

The beauty wore large designer sunglasses with her hair in braids while sporting a black paint smear on her face.

Living her best life: Serena Williams modeled a sexy orange swimsuit for her Instagram followers on Saturday as she snapped selfies on a yacht during her time in paradise

Serena also shared a ride she took with one of her daughters by her side in a small all-terrain vehicle with a roll cage, as they both wore helmets.

On Thursday, the tennis legend shocked her fans when she revealed that her dinner by the sea was one of the appetizers with bowls of boiled cockroaches.

The tennis icon, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of one of her amazingly brave friends swallowing a cockroach to the horror of the other guests.

The athlete added a screenshot of the cockroaches with the caption “roach anyone?”

Amazing adventure: the beauty wore big designer sunglasses and wore her hair in braids while she had a black spot on her face

Adventurous Eater: Serena shocked her fans on Thursday when she revealed that her dinner by the sea was one of the appetizers with bowls of boiled cockroaches

Serena’s friend Justus was seen throwing a fork full of cockroaches into her mouth while Serena and her party watched in Amazement.

The tennis star’s boyfriend has a moment of regret as she hastily covers her mouth and looks like she’s about to vomit the creepy crawler, but she regains her composure.

The revelers could be heard talking about the delicate cuisine in the video.

Fun Buggy Ride: The devoted mom shared a fun ride she took with her 5-year-old daughter Olympia in a roll-cage buggy because they were both wearing helmets

Superstar Mom: Serena loves to spend time with her family and share funny moments on social media

Wild adventure continues: the tennis icon shared a video of one of her brave guests swallowing a cockroach to the horror of the other guests

A delicate kitchen: the tennis icon posted a photo of the bowls of boiled cockroaches

One can hear someone say, ‘I can’t, I’ll throw up.’

“You’ll need a chip,” Serena suggests as a palate cleanser, and the woman takes a double gulp of what looks like tequila to flush out the cockroach.

Earlier in the week, she posted a short clip of herself and her party dancing in the moonlight by the sea.

She also sang along with La Bamba while a mariachi band played behind her.

Nothing goes here: Serena’s friend Justus is seen throwing a fork full of cockroach into her mouth while Serena and her company have their eyes on her

It wasn’t too bad: The woman eating the cockroach looked like she was about to throw up, but then the feeling passed and she sipped a tequila. “You need a chip,” Serena suggests as a palate cleanser

On Tuesday, she posted a hilarious TikTok video of herself and her five-year-old daughter Olympia in which the toddler unpacked tampons in the bathroom.

‘What is that?’ the 23-time grand slam title winner asks Olympia, who then replies, “A cat toy for Karma.”

“It’s a cat toy for our cat?” Serena snaps back with a smile.

Williams captioned the footage with the words “Who am I to steal her joy, it’s a cat toy!”