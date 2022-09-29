Serena Williams shares the comforting advice her daughter gave her after loosing her match 

Serena Williams detailed the touching words her five-year-old daughter shared with her after the star athlete lost a recent tennis match, revealing it was the “sweetest thing ever.”

The professional tennis player, 41, discussed the tender moment she had with her daughter Olympia during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently.

She explained that the five-year-old assured her it was ‘OK’ after she failed to win at the US Open, adding that she was ‘so proud’ of her.

‘It’s okay, mom. You just have to do what you feel. Do what you feel, do what your heart tells you,” Serena said Olympia told her.

Serena recalled the heartwarming moment: ‘It was the sweetest thing ever and I was so proud of her.’

Serena Williams has detailed the touching words her five-year-old daughter shared with her after the star athlete lost a recent tennis match, revealing it was the ‘sweetest thing ever’

The professional tennis player, 41, discussed the tender moment she had with her daughter Olympia during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

She explained that the five-year-old assured her it was ‘OK’ after she failed to win at the US Open, adding that she was ‘so proud’ of her

She added that she was at a loss for words from Olympia’s reaction to her loss and admitted she ‘wanted to cry’.

The star athlete, who shares Olympia with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 39, admitted she used to feel uncomfortable when her five-year-old attended her matches.

‘I was just afraid I’d be distracted because I’d be like, ‘Wait, is she drinking? Is she doing this?”’ Serena said.

“She came to a game once, like super short, and I was like, “Oh my god, is she wearing sunscreen?” It’s crazy.’

She added that she would often get “stressed” while playing when Olympia was in the crowd.

Serena admitted she hadn’t ‘really had her for matches’ until last summer, when Olympia took part in the US Open.

At the event, the professional tennis player won her first two matches before losing her third and final match on September 2 to Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic.

The loss marked the end of Serena’s tennis career – a significant moment in the sport’s history.

Serena added that she was at a loss for words from Olympia’s reaction to her loss and admitted she ‘wanted to cry’

The star athlete, who shares Olympia with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 39, admitted she had previously felt stressed when her five-year-old had to attend her matches

Olympia attended her mother’s match at the US Open, where she suffered a devastating loss to Australian tennis pro Ajla Tomljanovic – marking the end of her career

Olympia couldn’t contain her excitement for her mother as she cheered her on from the stands.

“Good mom, I’m so proud of you,” the five-year-old cheered.

Olympia appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps as she has been taking private tennis lessons since she was three years old.

Although Olympia has one of the world’s best tennis players as a mother, Serena revealed that she has not trained her daughter herself.

The athlete admitted she refused to teach her five-year-old as she doesn’t want to play with people who don’t ‘play well’.

‘I don’t really like playing with people who don’t know how to play tennis well. It drives me crazy,’ she said Ellen DeGeneres in April 2022.

‘So I was like, I can’t. I don’t have the patience for this so I signed her up for a class, a private tutor.’