Serena Williams shares ‘date night’ with Olympia after appearing as guest on Meghan Markle podcast

Serena Williams shared an adorable “date night” photo with her daughter Olympia on Tuesday after being the first guest on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast.

The 40-year-old tennis champion posted a photo on Instagram of her and four-year-old Olympia sitting together in a corner booth.

Serena’s bright green sweater was partially draped over Olympia as their faces were lit by a cell phone.

“NY Date nights @olympiaohanian,” Serena wrote in the caption for her roughly 15.2 million followers.

Serena previously shared a black and white photo on Instagram of her with Olympia and Meghan, 41.

“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth a listen, especially if you’re ambitious,” she wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

Meghan flashed her adorable smile as she looked chic in a jacket she wore over jeans.

Serena looked sporty in a Nike gym vest and sweatpants while holding Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 39.

Meghan, a Los Angeles native, and Serena, raised in the nearby town of Compton, discuss double standards women face when labeled as “ambitious.”

The Duchess of Sussex recounted in her premiere episode how at age 11 she wrote a letter to the president of Procter + Gamble to protest a sexist soap commercial, noting that at age 11, Serena was asked which tennis player she was. would like to appear.

Well, I’d like other people to be like me,’ the young Serena replied.

Meghan said she asked her husband Prince Harry if he remembered when critics said of her that ‘Harry’s girl is straight from Compton’.

“I was like, are they talking about Serena?” Meghan joked.

‘You know, because that’s my husband. You know,” Serena said.

“You like a redhead. And I’m like, I’m not from Compton. I’ve never lived in Compton. My mother doesn’t live in Compton. But anyway, what’s wrong with Compton? My girl Serena is from there!” Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry have signed a lucrative deal with audio streaming giant Spotify to host and produce podcasts by the end of 2020, worth an estimated £18 million.