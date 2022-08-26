Serena Williams says she STILL isn’t sure that the U.S. Open will be her last tennis tournament

Serena Williams marked the end of an era earlier this month when she announced her retirement from tennis, but she’s still not ready to confirm that the US Open will be her last tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner, 40, and her sister Venus Williams, 42, opened up about the new chapters in their lives during an interview that aired on Friday’s episode of the Today show.

Serena, who will play the 80th Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open on Monday, was asked if the tournament would be her last after news of her impending retirement.

“I think so, but who knows?” She told Today hosts Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones during “A Conversation with Champions” event that took place Thursday at the Lotte New York Palace.

The sisters were joined by fellow tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios on the podium ahead of the tournament, which will take place from August 29 to September 11.

When asked if she could see herself playing at the Australian Open in January 2023 – the first major tournament of the year – Serena said, “I don’t think so.”

“You never know,” she added. “I’ve learned in my career, never say never.”

Serena announced her retirement in the September issue of Fashionindicating that she would retire from tennis after the US Open to focus on growing her family and her other business ventures, including investing.

The Williams sisters were joined by fellow tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal (left to right). Serena noted that she doesn’t see herself playing at the Australian Open in January but added that she has learned ‘never say never’

The mother of one said she’s not worried about breaking any records in the upcoming tournament, which will likely be her last. She is one big win away from equaling Australian tennis star Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam titles.

“I’ve already broken the record,” she said. “So I think it’s just someone else’s vision and mine is just to… I never dreamed of having so many Grand Slams or titles. I thought I would just play tennis and maybe win a Grand Slam or two. So for me it’s all a bonus.’

Dreyer and Jones continue their conversation with Serena and Venus during a private session after the event.

“This whole journey is going to be emotional,” Serena said. “I love what I do, there’s nothing about it that I don’t love my job. I love it. I’ve been playing it all my life. It’s very emotional to evolve into something new.’

Serena said she and Venus rarely talk about tennis, but they did have a conversation about what next year will look like for her next year

“It’s still a business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win,” Venus told Today of her younger sister’s retirement plans.

Serena explained in her Vogue cover story that: she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are trying to have another child. She said that their four-year-old daughter Olympia has been praying for a sister.

She told Today that she “definitely” wants more children in the future.

“When you have a baby they have to fit into your life, you don’t have to change your life. And so that’s hard,” she explained. “It’s super hard because so many things change, but even though those changes happen, they still have to fit into your life. You don’t want to just lose who you are.

“So for me that’s kind of how it is, she fits into my life,” she added. ‘We do a lot of things together. We have a lot of fun, and then it works.’

Serena’s current tournament prize money revenue stands at $94.5 million — more than any other female tennis player in history — according to the women’s tennis club.

She has earned more than double the second highest earner, her sister Venus, whose career total is $42.2 million. Her tennis earnings will get another boost if she plays in the US Open as scheduled.

The athlete currently has more than a dozen brand partnerships, her own fashion and jewelry lines, and a venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.

Venus also shared the advice she has for her younger sister in the wake of her retirement news.

Meghan Markle hinted that she will be cheering for Serena (pictured at this month’s Western and Southern Open tournament) at the US Open, which starts on August 29

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke to Serena about the tournament during their talk which aired on the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes

‘We’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one,” Meghan told Serena. The royal previously rooted for her boyfriend during the US Open women’s final in 2019 (pictured)

“It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win,” she told Today. “When she walks across the field she wants to be focused – so now is the time when she can do that, just like any other moment, and when that moment is over, the next moment is here. So that’s it.’

Whether or not the US Open is Serena’s last tournament, she intends to have a good time after the game.

Her close friend Meghan Markle hinted that she will be in New York cheering her on during their talk which aired on the first episode of the royal Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

“Yeah, we’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one,” said the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex.

‘To the bar – to the bar. That’s something to do afterwards,” Serena added. “I just go out because I can never drink. Have a glass of champagne. Maybe I’ll just do a few laps and get out of the stadium.’