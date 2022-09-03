Serena Williams refuses to confirm retirement despite her US Open loss to Ajla Tomlajanovic

Family and friends of Serena Williams walked around the lobby of the players’ room in Flushing Meadows late Friday night and there was no smell of mourning.

The outgoing superstar had just lost in the third round of the US Open, but the atmosphere was relaxed, with husband Alexis carrying daughter Olympia and chatting.

They seemed to be at peace with this huge watershed in Serena’s life, and so did the woman herself after going down 7-5 6-7 6-1 in a stellar game against No. 46 World Champion Ajla Tomljanovic.

The last media conference for Williams was memorable, especially when compared to some of the more fraught such occasions in the past.

The record will show the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost the last six games of her farewell speech, although that would be to overlook a thrilling second set that brought Arthur Ashe Stadium to its feet.

There was drama to the last as she saved five match points with a string of forehand winners, continually postponing a moment a sea of ​​cell phones tried to capture.

Was it really the last gasp of a 27-year career? Williams was asked for the last time, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think about that. I’ve always loved Australia,” she replied with a teasing smile.

However, the conclusion was clear that she will not be in Melbourne in January.

She has other things to do and if there was a lesson from her three rounds in New York it was that just before her 41st birthday, absolute commitment is required to continue competing with someone like the athletic Australian Tomljanovic.

The fact is that the American, for all her ball hitting ability, ran out of steam. And it wasn’t that she hadn’t prepared well for this event, unlike Wimbledon. There had been a scientific build-up, with a big emphasis on practice sets, but there was just not much left in the tank as two hours on the track turned into three.

If she had come through in the fourth round and got into form against Russia’s Ludmilla Samsonova, you suspect the result would have been crushing.

So it probably was, although Williams is a tease who has a keen antennae for self-promotion.

Depending on how the next few years go, with her business plans and expanding her family, you couldn’t completely rule out the possibility of her considering a return if it suits her.

She now faces what is sometimes called the first death in an athlete’s life, the one when a player’s career comes to an end.

Williams insisted she was not upset by the prospect: “I have such a bright future ahead of me. I’m also in a bit of an advantage because Covid has happened. Everyone closed for a year and we got to see a little bit of what our lives would be like if we didn’t play tennis.’

There was no great post-mortem in her career, although she chose to win the French Open in 2015, taking her three-quarters of the way to possession of all four Majors as the likely highlight.

She dryly joked about her proudest moment of the week, referencing some of her past outrageous behavior on the court: “I didn’t bust any rackets, so that was a plus, and I had a good attitude, even when I didn’t want to.’

The US Open will miss her, as will American tennis in general. She’s a rare connector with mainstream attention for a sport whose lack of homegrown superstars has largely pushed it to the margins in the United States.

She leaves Jessica Pegula as the national No. 1, a worthy performer but not one to push the button with the general public.

Their greatest hope is Coco Gauff, the articulate and attractive teenager who is on the brink of the top ten in the world.

She will notice a major shift of attention to her, especially since the American men have no one who seems ready for an immediate breakthrough. Gauff is in the fourth round and can now be saddled with Emma Raducanu-esque expectations. However, she is better equipped to cope, as her development has been more gradual.

As for Williams, she didn’t have many solid plans for the next few days: “Probably spending some time with my daughter. I’m a super hands-on mom. I’ll definitely be singing karaoke tomorrow.’