Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at Champions event in NYC

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday.

The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42 respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes such as Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

The sisters’ appearance at the event comes just weeks after Serena shocked fans by announcing that she would be retiring from the sport.

Serena wore a sleeveless yellow top at the event that showed off her chiseled arms as she sat on stage.

The acclaimed athlete also sported a stylish black mini skirt and matching sandals.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were partially tied back and fell to her shoulders.

Venus opted for a striking green cardigan worn over a white t-shirt.

The professional tennis player also rocked a stark white cap and a matching pair of sneakers.

Her beautiful dark brunette hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the lighter shades of her outfit.

Serena announced she would be retiring from tennis in an interview published by Fashion earlier this month.

During the sit-down, the athlete shared that she had found new priorities outside the sports world.

She said she “evolved away from tennis, into other things that are important to me.”

Serena then noted that she plans to prioritize her family in the future.

‘As an athlete I absolutely do not want to be pregnant again. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out,” she said.

Serena made it a point to state that she didn’t take the decision to leave tennis lightly.

“I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s to come,” she said.