Serena Williams pays tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh

Serena Williams paid tribute to Virgil Abloh when she got a pair of custom Nike sneakers inspired by the late designer.

The sports star, 40, is currently competing in the US Open after announcing her intentions to “evolve away from tennis,” but took time out from training on Wednesday to film herself unwrapping gifts from her sponsor, Nike.

She looked delighted to see a pair of lilac and neon green shoes with her name on the side that were made in honor of her late friend.

‘Oh my God!’ she exclaimed. “I loved Virgil so much and I still do. I always will.’

Serena then revealed that the shoes were made in honor of a lilac tutu she had worn at the 2018 US Open by Virgil’s Off-White brand.

She continued, “This is his shoe inspired by the Serena quote and this is the tutu I’m obsessed with and will always be obsessed with.”

Virgil, Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director, died in November at age 41 from a rare cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

He joined the luxury brand in 2018, having previously founded his own label Off-White in 2013.

In addition to Serena, celebrities like Beyoncé, Michael B. Jordan, Kim Kardashian West and Timothée Chalamet and Serena Williams wore his work, and in 2019 he even designed Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress.

Serena was once seen as the fashion designer’s “muse” as the pair previously teamed up for a collaboration with Nike.

In March, she took to the runway for Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2022 show – the first since Virgil died.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I had an incredible time walking the @off____white show… Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection he was still a part of, I couldn’t miss.

‘Thanks for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend.’

Serena is currently focused on her tennis and was heralded to victory when she retired Wednesday night amid an emphatic victory at the US Open.

The decorated sportswoman defeated Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 in front of a packed USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at New York’s Flushing Meadows in the second round of the annual championship – her last as a player.

After previously announcing that she plans to “evolve” away from tennis, many expected she could take the curtain on her illustrious career at Flushing Meadows, but the star wasn’t quite ready to make her final bow.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated seed number 2 Kontaveit 7-6 2-6 6-2 in a three-set thriller Wednesday night to set up a third-round match against Australian Alja Tomljanovic .