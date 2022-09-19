Serena Williams marks daughter Olympia’s first day of kindergarten as life post-tennis continues

Serena Williams marked the first day of kindergarten for her daughter, Olympia, on Monday as the tennis star continued her journey away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam began her ‘evolution’ away from tennis earlier this month when she brought the curtain down on a stellar career following a third-round defeat to Alja Tomljanovic at the US Open.

The 40-year-old has now given an insight into her life after the courts, when she began life as a ‘stay at home mother’.

The American star took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce that it was the first day of kindergarten for her five-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams wrote: ‘Ok first day of Kindergarten… #stayathomemom #workingmom.’

Announcing her retirement from the sport in an interview with Vogue last month, Williams revealed she was looking to make more time for ‘other things that are important to me.’

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she claimed she should have retired a decade ago

The ‘other things’, she explained, are business and family.

For starters, Williams, who turns 41 later this month, not only wants to spend more time with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and Olympia, but she’s hoping for another child.

‘For the past year Alexis and I have been trying to have another child and we recently got some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready we can add to our family ,’ Williams wrote.

‘I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.’

Last week she admitted, albeit tongue-in-cheek, that her retirement should have come years ago because giving up the profession has given her an opportunity to ‘enjoy’ life.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Tuesday night, Williams, 40, also revealed she was uncharacteristically nervous after announcing her retirement plans to Vogue in August.

She said: ‘The whole time I was stressed, I thought I was going to be really miserable and scared when this whole article was going to come out.

‘You’d better believe I’ve been playing tennis since I was literally in a pram. There is a picture of Venus pushing me in a pram.

‘For me, who suddenly had to be done, it was like, this is a big thing. When it came out I was actually relieved. I didn’t expect to feel like this, but I felt good.’

She added: ‘I should have done it ten years ago. I always thought that in the end I would just go quietly and not say anything and just make an announcement on social media.’

However, the American star teased that she could copy Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, who briefly retired during the NFL offseason earlier this year, before making a U-turn on the decision.

When asked about the subject of copying Brady, she said: ‘Tom Brady started a great trend. That’s what I want to say’.

She also revealed that she does not intend for retirement to be a relaxing period, but rather an ‘evolution of Serena’.

“I think retirement is something that’s super earned and that people work really hard for,” she added.

Ohanian and Olympia were seen in the stands for Williams’ opening match at the US Open

‘I just feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give and there’s a lot more I want to do, so I’m not going to relax. There is so much more to me. I feel like it’s more of an evolution of Serena.

‘There are so many things that I’ve wanted to do for so many years and I’ve had such a passion for tennis for so long that I’ve never done it. But now it’s time for me to start enjoying those things.’

Olympia had made an adorable cameo at her mother’s opening round match against Danka Kovinic at Flushing Meadows as Williams began her final tournament.

Olympia was spotted in the stands with her father and Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29.

The youngster was dating her mum as she was decked out in an outfit that matched Williams’ dazzling look on the court.

The outfit, made by long-time partner Nike, was all black and covered in diamonds, and the sportswear giant had produced a matching outfit for Olympia, who cheered on her mother in the stand, who sat with her father.